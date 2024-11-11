Lian Li DK-07: desktop case for two systems

The Taiwanese manufacturer Lian Li has released a desktop case that can accommodate two PCs. However, this elegant piece comes at a price.

The DK-07 is not the first desktop case from Lian Li. It is the direct successor to the DK-05. You could also install two PCs in this case. Externally, the main change is the size of the glass surface. Instead of the entire surface, only the part above the PC components is made of glass in the DK-07. Otherwise, it offers many quality-of-life improvements.

Two E-ATX systems

The table is 1480 millimetres long and 805 millimetres wide. The 6-millimetre-thick safety glass is 950 millimetres long in the centre. The sides are made of brushed aluminium. The Lian Li DK-07 is also height-adjustable: you can raise it from 676 millimetres to 1162 millimetres.

The interior offers a flexible configuration for one or two systems - each up to E-ATX mainboards. Of course, two ATX power supplies can also be installed. The DK-07 also offers space for several radiators with an edge length of up to 480 millimetres. Up to 17 fans or ten 3.5-inch HDDs and six 2.5-inch SSDs can be installed. The maximum GPU length is 383 millimetres - so most high-end models will also fit in.

Two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 ports, two USB-A 3.1 ports and a headphone jack are available. Also on board is an inductive charging pad that delivers up to 20 watts. There is also a USB-C and a USB-A port on the charging pad.

Unconfirmed options

Lian Li showed the DK-07 for the first time at Computex 2023. Back then it was still a prototype. It was then officially unveiled at the company's own trade fair in spring. Compared to the model presented and the prototype, the desktop case now has drawers on the side. However, a cup holder with a cooling and heating function fell victim to the red pencil.

A luxury version with a transparent OLED display underneath the glass unit was also shown at the presentation. The manufacturer also talked about a version with intelligent glass that could be tweaked at the touch of a button. There is currently no trace of either on the Lian Li homepage. This is despite the fact that the display is shown in the review on the YouTube channel GGF Events.

The enclosure is now available for a recommended retail price of 1400 US dollars - at least in Asia and the USA. The desktop case is not yet listed anywhere in Europe. The manufacturer quotes a price of 1400 US dollars. It is not yet known if and when it will be available here.