LG brings back the wallpaper TV - thin, cable-free and revolution-free

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 7.1.2026

Nine millimetres thin, wirelessly connected and for the first time within reach of the upper class in terms of price: LG is reviving the wallpaper TV. The W6 shows how OLED technology is coming of age without reinventing everything.

The wallpaper TV was once LG's boldest OLED idea. In 2017, the ultra-thin panel caused a stir, but then quietly disappeared from the scene again. Too expensive, too special, too far away from the mass market. At CES 2026, LG is now making a new attempt - with the OLED evo W6. And this time the approach seems much more down-to-earth.

Wireless as a requirement, not a gimmick

Formally, LG remains true to the line: the W6 is just nine millimetres thin and is completely flush with the wall thanks to the new wall bracket: no visible connections, no bundle of cables, no technical ballast. All players are placed in an external zero-connect box, which transmits the picture signal wirelessly to the TV. A power cable is still necessary - so the W6 is not really «wireless» - but the actual cable chaos disappears from view.

This approach is not new. LG has been using Zero Connect technology for several years now, for the first time in the OLED M3, for example. It can still be placed up to ten metres away from the TV. External playback devices such as consoles, Blu-ray players or set-top boxes are then no longer connected directly to the TV, but to the zero-connect box. It then streams the video and audio signals to the TV with UHD resolution and up to 165 hertz - uncompressed.

What has changed is the context: wireless is no longer a technical gimmick with the W6, but the prerequisite for the extremely thin design, which offers hardly any space for connections, to make any sense at all. However, the wow effect is less than it used to be.

Good technology, no surprises

Technically, LG has positioned the W6 on a par with its current top OLEDs. The new «Hyper Radiant Color Technology» is designed to provide higher contrast, stronger colours and more brightness. However, LG does not provide specific measurement values for the W6. All that is known is that the new Brightness Booster Ultra is also used here, which is said to deliver around 20 per cent more peak brightness compared to the previous year in other models.

More interesting than the bare figures is another detail: LG emphasises the W6's reduced screen reflection thanks to new polarisation filters. The South Korean manufacturer even advertises the W6 and the G6 as the first televisions ever to receive Intertek certification for this. Although this is an indication of measurably reduced reflections, it is not proof of a market-wide leading role. With its matt QD-OLEDs, Samsung, for example, has been demonstrating for two years that excellent anti-reflective properties are possible even without a new seal of approval.

No reflections despite the glossy display? That at least sounds exciting. Tech guru Caleb Denison is enthusiastic in his video - precisely because the W6 doesn't use a matt panel and yet eliminates reflections amazingly effectively. Samsung's matt counterpart eliminates reflections at least as well, but black looks a little greyer during the day than we are used to from OLEDs.

In any case, LG delivers a solid mandatory programme for the remaining features. The W6 supports variable frame rates from Nvidia and AMD for consoles and PCs as well as the familiar gaming functions. There are also software extras such as Gallery mode, which turns the TV into a digital picture gallery in standby mode. Nice, but hardly decisive for the purchase.

The real turning point: the price

In my opinion, the most exciting «innovation» lies elsewhere - namely in the price. LG itself has told our colleagues at Tom's Guide that the W6 is priced only slightly above the G series. So at around 3500 francs for the 65-inch version. This would be a clear break with the past: previous wallpaper TVs were uncompromising luxury products with sometimes absurdly high prices of up to 20,000 francs.

This is precisely its significance. The W6 is obviously no longer just intended to impress, but also to sell. It is not an OLED game changer. Nor is it an attack on classic living room televisions. But it is certainly a sign of maturity: LG is showing that extreme designs, wireless signal transmission and high-end picture quality in a package no longer have to be an experiment, but can be transformed into a product suitable for the masses.

Whether this plan works will be decided less on the CES stage than later in retail - and in everyday life. If the surcharge compared to a G model remains manageable and the wireless technology remains stable in the long term, the W6 could be what the wallpaper TV has not been for a long time: a real alternative.

Header image: LG Newsroom

