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Keychron opens up its hardware designs - and that's the right way to go

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 9.4.2026

Keychron makes its hardware designs available for free on GitHub. The keyboard manufacturer wants to strengthen the keyboard community. A smart move - even if it is not entirely altruistic.

Whoever asks me for a keyboard recommendation usually hears the name Keychron. The manufacturer has impressed me in several tests. It also shows what it can do with mice - for example with the MX-Master clone M6. The high-quality workmanship and modding options stand out in particular.

Now Keychron is going even further: the company has published a repository on GitHub that contains CAD files of its hardware designs. These are accessible to everyone. The CEO explained on Discord:

We believe that publishing production hardware files is a significant article for the broader hardware and keyboard community. Keychron CEO, Discord

However, there is also a calculation behind this step. Keychron recently struggled with a faulty production series: some keyboards registered duplicate inputs or completely ignored keystrokes. Reports about these problems damaged the brand's reputation. The open source initiative comes at just the right time - it's hardly a coincidence.

Not new territory for Keychron

Whatever the motives: The repository is impressive. It contains CAD files in STEP and DXF format - i.e. 3D models and 2D plate files. These formats work with programmes such as FreeCAD, Onshape, Fusion360, SolidWorks, AutoCAD and DraftSight. Other CAD programmes that support STEP and DXF can also handle them.

Keychron is not a newcomer to the open source sector, for example when it comes to firmware. The manufacturer has previously provided disc files for many mechanical keyboards and published the QMK source code for some models - albeit often with a delay. For the newer Ultra series, such as the Q1 Ultra, Keychron relies on the open source firmware ZMK. However, the company has not yet released the firmware itself. Although this is legally permitted, it leaves a bland aftertaste.

What you can do with the files

STEP files are not as easy to edit as software-specific formats, but they are much more flexible than STL or mesh files, which are almost impossible to edit. With the files provided, you can produce housings or other parts in various materials using 3D printing or CNC milling. Alternatively, you can adapt the designs in programmes such as Fusion360 or FreeCAD - even with basic knowledge, this is feasible.

The repository offers a comprehensive collection: Keycap models, keyboard housings, buttons, plates, mouse housings and even stabiliser housings are included. Important: The licence expressly prohibits commercial use.

Easy download via the website

Keychron has cleverly solved the access to the files: The GitHub repository is directly linked to the website. You select your keyboard model from a drop-down menu and download the file via the same checkout process that you use when purchasing a product.

All in all, Keychron has come up with a clever solution.

All in all, this is a sensible initiative - for the Community and for Keychron itself. Open hardware designs create trust. After the recent quality problems, the manufacturer could do with that.

Header image: Kevin Hofer

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