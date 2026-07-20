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iRobot’s big comeback: six new Roomba robot vacuum cleaners

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 21.7.2026

From entry-level models to mid-range models: iRobot is revamping its range and launching six new robot vacuum cleaners this summer. And that’s just the start.

Since the start of the year, the US manufacturer iRobot has had a new owner – the supplier Picea, which has its own manufacturing facilities in China. This takeover is now bearing its first fruits: following a difficult few years, iRobot is launching a new product range – and is surprising the market with low prices.

Background information After the near-end: iRobot boss talks about mistakes, restart and big plans Lorenz Keller 35 23

Roomba 115: The vacuum cleaner for beginners

This budget model is ideal for anyone who just wants to vacuum the floor. Although the Roomba 115 also comes with a mop pad, you’ll need to dampen and rinse it by hand. That said, the mop pad extends to the side to clean along edges.

The Roomba 115 has just one mop pad for cleaning the floor.

The device navigates using Lidar, but without cameras. The robot is just 7.9 centimetres high and fits easily under furniture. The suction power is 15,000 – in this price range, there are hardly any competitors that can match it. The corner brush extends out to the side, which is also not a given in this price range. Both brushes have an anti-tangle function, so long hair doesn’t get tangled.

The Roomba 115 is already available. The official retail price for the version without the docking station is 179 francs or 249 euros; with the docking station, it is 249 francs or 349 euros.

Robot vacuum cleaners CHF 179.– iRobot Roomba 105 Combo 7000 Pa, Wiping cloth 14 Robot vacuum cleaners CHF 199.– iRobot Roomba 105 Combo+ 7000 Pa, Wiping cloth 5

Roomba 415: Vacuuming and mopping at a basic price

The Roomba 415 offers the basics: it vacuums the floor and mops with two round mops. The robot empties dirt and dust into the base station, which also cleans the mops. The robot vacuums at 20,000 pascals and, thanks to its 8.3-centimetre height, fits easily under sofas or beds.

It also comes with a few extras that are by no means standard on all entry-level models. For example, the robot vacuum extends its round mop and side brush to clean edges and corners. The base station dries the mops with warm air.

The Roomba 415 is due to arrive in our shop in early August. The official retail price is 399 francs or 499 euros.

Base station and round mops: the 415 offers the basics.

Roomba 515: An upgrade for little money

Compared to the 415, the price difference is 50 francs. The question is, what do you get for that?

Three features set it apart from the 415: the 515 has a suction power of 2,000 pascals. The robot itself has a built-in fresh water tank, which is filled via the base station. This means the 515 can moisten the mop pads directly and needs to return to the base station less often than the 415. The station also cleans the pads with water at 75 degrees, whereas the cheaper model uses water at room temperature.

The 515 moistens the mop pads directly inside the robot.

The Roomba 515 is due to arrive in our shop in early August. The official retail price is 449 francs or 599 euros. The 50-franc premium over the 415 is well worth it if the robot is used regularly.

Roomba 575: Climbs over thresholds

From the 515 to the 575, the manufacturer has again increased the price by 50 francs. And once again, it builds on the same base model, with further upgrades

Suction power has now reached 25,000 pascals. The docking station features a stylish wood-effect finish. The most important upgrade remains the navigation system: whilst iRobot continues to do without cameras, the LiDAR can now map in three dimensions and detect small objects more effectively. The 575 also detects obstacles using AI-based learning processes.

The 575 has greater suction power and creates a 3D map for navigation.

The 575 can also clear higher thresholds. Whilst the 115 can handle obstacles up to 19 millimetres, the 415 and 515 can manage up to 25 millimetres. The 575 tilts its body and, according to the manufacturer, can thus negotiate thresholds of up to 35 millimetres.

The black version of the Roomba 575 is due to arrive now in stock in early August, whilst the white model won’t be available until mid-October. The official retail price is 499 francs or 699 euros. Anyone who needs climbing capabilities or has children’s toys and pets’ toys lying about will probably be happy to fork out the extra 50 francs.

The 575’s docking station looks a bit smarter with its wood-effect finish.

Roomba 675C: Spraying stains with water

The more affordable models, from the 415 to the 575, use two round mops to wipe the floor. The 675C, on the other hand, scrubs the floor with a fabric-covered roller that is continuously washed inside the robot with water at 60 degrees. If the AI sensor system, featuring Lidar and a camera, detects heavier soiling, the robot reverses towards it and sprays it with water. After a brief soak, it wipes everything away.

The base station cleans the robot’s roller with water at 80 degrees and then dries it with hot air at 55 degrees. This means you only need to top up the fresh water and empty the waste water – and that’s all you need to do for weeks and months on end.

In other respects, too, the 675C delivers everything you’d expect from the upper mid-range: 30,000 pascals of suction power, a retractable roller and side brush, and the ability to negotiate obstacles up to 35 millimetres high.

The robot is set to launch at the end of October at a price of around 600 francs.

This is just the beginning

With these new models, iRobot covers the entry-level and mid-range segments. There will soon be a suitable model for every need. However, this also means you should take a close look at which features you really need. It’s worth noting that iRobot converts its prices into Swiss francs very fairly. The devices are more expensive in the eurozone.

The USA robot vacuum pioneer is also set to make a comeback soon with its top-of-the-range models. iRobot has announced a major keynote speech for the IFA electronics trade fair in Berlin in early September. Rumour has it that the manufacturer will be unveiling new top-of-the-range models then.

I’ll be testing the new iRobot models too. Which one interests you the most? Let us know in the comments.

Header image: iRobot

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