iPad Mini gets new chip and new colours

Apple gives the smallest iPad a mini update. The A17 Pro makes it fit for Apple Intelligence. Little else changes.

Per press release, Apple has unveiled a new iPad Mini. It has a faster chip, support for the Apple Pencil Pro and new colours - a comparatively minor update to the small tablet. The old model was already four years old, but already had very good features, a USB-C port and a new design.

The iPad Mini supports upcoming AI functions such as

According to Apple, the A17 Pro chip has a 30 per cent faster CPU, a 25 per cent faster GPU and a neural engine that is twice as fast as the A15 Bionic in its predecessor. This means that the iPad Mini is now also equipped for Apple Intelligence. With the new Calculator app, for example, it can be used as an intelligent calculator. The A17 Pro also supports Wi-Fi 6E.

In addition to "Space Grey" and "Polar Star", blue and violet are now also available as colour options. However, they look very subtle in the pictures - and not as bright as the colours of the iPhone 16. 128, 256 and 512 gigabytes of storage are now available instead of 64 and 256 gigabytes as before.

The display remains the same: 8.3-inch, IPS with LED backlighting. The screen still does not support Apple ProMotion with 120 hertz, it remains at 60 hertz. It remains to be seen whether Apple has fixed the often criticised distortion effect when scrolling vertically.

The two new colours are in pastel shades.

Source: Apple

The iPad Mini will be available from 23 October from 499 francs or 599 euros. As soon as it is available for pre-order, the articles will be added here.