News + Trends 16 8

InWin makes itself happy with a trophy for its 40th birthday

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 20.5.2025

You don't turn 40 every day. That's what case manufacturer InWin thought. To mark its anniversary at Computex, it is presenting the ChronoMancy, an eye-catching case.

Extravagant designs are the trademark of InWin. It's not for nothing that I mentioned the manufacturer three times in an article on eight crazy cases in 2023. If I were to make the list today, the ChronoMancy, with which the company is celebrating four decades of company history, would definitely be on it.

The trophy case

To say that the 1.1 metre high ChronoMancy is a statement is probably the understatement of the year. The piece is supposed to be modelled on a trophy - it reminds me more of a fancy air purifier from Dyson. Five pillars support the upper part. The former are supposed to represent the continents of our earth. InWin wants to show this: We are active all over the world. The upper, blue plastic cover bears engravings of earlier InWin special cases.

InWin's ChronoMancy revolves around itself and offers a clear view of the components.

Source: InWin

The curved aluminium panel, which rotates on its own axis, is probably the real eye-catcher. This means that the components are sometimes shown and sometimes concealed. There is more than enough space inside. You can install E-ATX mainboards and the thick graphics cards from Nvidia's RTX 50 series. There is also room for sophisticated water cooling systems and drives.

As if the whole thing wasn't overkill enough, you can control a light and music show with a wand-like controller. InWin has not yet revealed the price. However, if I compare it with previous special editions, the price is likely to be quite high: It is unlikely to be less than 1000 US dollars.

Case for mere mortals too

In addition to the ChronoMancy, InWin has also introduced other cases that actually look like PC cases. The Prism, for example, is designed for people who like to show off their hardware. The open Shift, on the other hand, is designed for overclockers. You can find more information about the new products on the InWin homepage.

The Prism impresses with its clear lines and offers a view of the components.

Source: InWin

Header image: InWin

I like this article! 16 people like this article







