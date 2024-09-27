Intel releases further update for Raptor Lake processors

Intel has published a new report analysing the problem with Raptor Lake processors. The manufacturer now has a microcode update up its sleeve to protect the affected chip series from rapid wear and tear.

The blog post from Intel sounds promising. The chip manufacturer explains that it has analysed the problem with the 13th and 14th generation Raptor Lake processors. The root causes of the problem are now known. The manufacturer is now providing another microcode update, update 0X12B. This comes after the microcode update 0x129 was launched in August, which avoids excessive voltage and thus ensures less instability - in return for a minimal reduction in the chip's performance.

Instability, crashes, defects - what's the problem?

In total, Intel has identified four different causes for the instability. In addition to the general problem of overclocking by mainboards or users, the main problem lies in excessively high voltages, which the processors sometimes demand. Certain circuits within the CPU cores cannot cope with this, which leads to overvoltage and thus to wear and tear on the processor.

This wear is initially only minimal, but causes the so-called Vmin value to rise. This in turn results in the voltage increasing in all areas of the processor, as this is the only way to keep its functions stable. However, this also increases wear and tear, which in turn increases the voltage. This vicious circle continues until the processor finally gives up for good at some point.

What does the new microcode update do now?

In principle, the problem has already been addressed with the August update 0x129. The patch 0x12B presented yesterday is now intended to ensure that no excessively high voltages are requested when the CPU is idle or under particularly low load. This is a problem that the previous patch was unable to solve. According to Intel, the update will be distributed to the mainboard manufacturers, who will then roll it out via a BIOS update. It may therefore take a few more weeks before you receive the patch.

Important: The microcode update has no effect if the processor is already defective. In this case, you can return it to Intel. The warranty period is now five years. This affects desktop CPUs with Raptor Lake architecture and a thermal design power (TDP) of over 65 watts.