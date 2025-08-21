News + Trends 3 0

Insta360 introduces new Go action camera with 1/1.28-inch sensor

21.8.2025

The Insta360 Go Ultra follows on from the Insta360 Go 3S, which has been on the market for a year. The company claims to have made significant improvements to the image quality for the new action cam.

In the last few days, rumours and leaks about a successor to the compact action cam Insta360 Go 3S have been doing the rounds. Now it's official: Insta360 introduces the Go Ultra. The new camera has a different housing shape and weighs a little more. However, on paper at least, it also has significantly better image quality values.

The principle remains the same: the Insta360 Go Ultra is intended to be a tiny action camera for every occasion - for snorkelling trips down to a depth of ten metres as well as for cycling or as a POV camera for the dog collar. The videos and images can be quickly edited and shared via the accompanying app.

The small camera is designed to help you discover creative new angles - for example, fixed on a barbell bar.

The Insta360 Go Ultra will be available immediately and will cost 429 euros in a bundle with the Action POD. Our purchasing department is currently clarifying when you can order it from us.

Significantly larger sensor

Of the new features, the 1/1.28-inch sensor, which is larger than average for action cams, is particularly noteworthy. The image quality and light sensitivity, for example, depend on the sensor size. Insta360 has not officially stated the sensor size of the predecessor model. However, the new sensor is said to be 221 per cent larger. This suggests that the Insta360 Go 3S with its sensor is in the same league as the Insta360 Ace Pro 2, for which the company specifies a size of 1/1.3 inches. The new Insta360 Go Ultra now has a significantly larger sensor, such as the one used in the premium iPhone 15 Pro smartphone.

A new 5 nm AI chip together with the sensor should ensure «images that were previously not possible with the Go series», writes Insta360 in the press release. They should be razor-sharp, even in poor lighting conditions. The AI should also reduce image noise and improve brightness.

The ISO values are now possible up to 6400. The previous model stopped at 3200. Tests will have to show how good the images are with such a high ISO value.

Better resolution - especially for photos

The predecessor can also create 4K video recordings, but only at up to 30 fps. The Go Ultra offers 4K at 60 fps. Full HD offers 240 fps, which corresponds to eight times slow motion at 30 fps.

The Go Ultra has improved significantly when it comes to photos: It can take 50-megapixel photos in 4:3 format (8192 × 6144 pixels). The Go 3S only managed 12 megapixels (4000 × 3000 pixels). In 16:9, 37 megapixels are possible (Go 3S: 9 megapixels).

Other differences (and similarities)

In addition to the usual H.264 video codec, the Go Ultra also supports H.265. This codec is more space-saving and offers better quality at the same bit rate or the same quality at half the file size. The Insta360 Go Ultra does not have a permanently integrated memory like the Go 3S. With MicroSD cards, you get up to 2 terabytes of storage space.

A six-axis gyro for image stabilisation is still on board and, like its predecessor, the Go Ultra can take photos in RAW format if desired. Insta360 has gone from the pill shape of the Go 3S (around 26 × 54 × 25 millimetres) to an almost square housing of around 46 × 46 × 18 millimetres for the Go Ultra. At 53 grams, it is 14 grams heavier.

This is probably also due to the significantly larger battery. With the internal 500 mAh battery, the Go Ultra should be able to record for up to 70 minutes - its predecessor was able to record for up to 38 minutes with its 310 mAh battery. As before, an Action POD is also available for the camera - an accessory that provides you with a larger screen and an additional battery. This allows you to further increase the runtime, as the Action Pod has an additional 1450 mAh capacity. According to the manufacturer, the runtime is then 200 minutes. However, unlike the camera itself, the Action Pod is not waterproof.

The Insta360 Go Ultra with Action Pod extension.

The new camera should be easy to attach thanks to an «improved» magnetic mount. Insta360 will again offer a wide range of optional mounting options for this purpose.

