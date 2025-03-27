News + Trends 21

Inexpensive and well equipped: The Poco F7 Ultra shakes up the top smartphones

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 27.3.2025

Xiaomi has unveiled two new poco smartphones. The F7 Ultra and F7 Pro are the most expensive of the low-cost models.

The Xiaomi sub-brand Poco stands for attractive value for money. However, the new Poco F7 Ultra is not only in the range of current top smartphones in terms of its features, but also in terms of price. In contrast, the Poco F7 Ultra competes with last year's models.

Poco F7 Ultra with better features

Both Poco F7s use the same 6.67-inch AMOLED display. It has a resolution of 3200 × 1400 pixels (526 ppi), a refresh rate of 120 hertz and shines at up to 1800 nits. At peak HDR content, it even reaches 3200 nits at certain points. The differences start with the protection of the display: Xiaomi uses Poco Shield Glass for the F7 Ultra. Gorilla Glass 7i is used for the F7 Pro.

The Poco F7 Ultra comes in black and yellow.

Source: Poco

The Poco F7 Ultra also has the more powerful chipset and, despite the identical main camera, a better camera system with higher resolutions and a telephoto camera, which is missing from the F7 Pro. The fact that the battery of the F7 Ultra has a lower capacity, but is faster and can also be charged wirelessly, does not quite fit in with this.

Both smartphones are IP68 waterproof for 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 metres. Android 15 and the HyperOS 2 user interface from Xiaomi are installed ex works. The Poco F7 receives four years of Android updates and six years of security patches.

Price and availability

I cannot yet say exactly when the Poco F7 Ultra and F7 Pro will be available from Galaxus and Digitec. My colleagues are endeavouring to get the devices and in the past this has always worked out quickly. I will add the devices here as soon as they are available.

The Poco F7 Pro is available in black, blue and silver.

Source: Poco

The recommended retail prices are only available for Germany. There, the Poco F7 Ultra with 12 gigabytes (GB) of RAM and 256 GB of storage should cost 749.90 euros. With 16 and 512 GB, the price rises to 799.90 euros. This puts it in the range of the current price of Samsung's Galaxy S25.

The Poco F7 Pro with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will cost 599.90 euros. You pay 50 euros more for 512 GB of storage space.

Header image: Poco

