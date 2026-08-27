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Ikea and Xbox turn the controller into a piece of furniture

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 27.8.2026

With Yxstaby, Ikea and Xbox are jointly launching furniture and home accessories for gamers. Some products incorporate shapes from the Xbox controller, while others are designed to integrate gaming hardware more discreetly into living spaces.

The limited collection consists of nine products and will be released in October 2026. In Switzerland, Ikea will sell Yxstaby both in its furniture stores and online.

From analog stick to stool

The Xbox influence is most evident in the thumbstick stool. For its shape, the designers used the original 3D data from the controller. As a result, the stool resembles a greatly enlarged analog stick and can be tilted slightly while sitting. The textured surface of the stick is also reflected on the seat.

With the stool, a small control element from the controller becomes a standalone piece of furniture.

Other products incorporate familiar controller elements. The directional pad, or D-pad, serves as the template for a green cushion and a stainless steel tray. A mirrored display case completes the series and offers space for controllers, action figures, and other collectibles.

The gaming connection is less obvious in the larger furniture pieces. A TV stand on wheels has storage space on the back for accessories and cables. You can move it around the room along with the television. According to Ikea, this is the first mobile TV stand of its kind in their range.

Console, power strip, and cables can be stored directly behind the television.

In addition, there is a side table with storage space where controllers can be stowed while charging, a lightweight gaming chair, and a monitor stand for one or two screens. The latter offers additional shelves for a smartphone, headset, and controller.

More storage space for gaming accessories

For smaller rooms, there is also a laptop holder with integrated storage. It provides space for controllers, cables, and other hardware. The lid can be used as a base for a laptop.

Visually, Ikea relies primarily on white, black, and beige, complemented by green accents. The idea behind this is to integrate gaming furniture more strongly into shared living spaces. They are intended to look less like classic gaming equipment and be easier to combine with existing decor.

The white gaming chair with a green D-pad cushion shows the recurring color combination of the collection.

In Germany, sales will start on October 1st in Ikea furniture stores and on October 15th online. The thumbstick stool costs 39.99 euros, the D-pad cushion 14.99 euros, and the mobile TV stand 99.99 euros. At 129 euros, the side table is the most expensive product in the series.

For Switzerland, Ikea has so far only mentioned October as the sales launch. The company has not yet published prices.

Header image: Ikea

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