IFA 2025: Teufel breaks new ground with studio monitor

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 5.9.2025

Teufel is venturing into new realms at IFA 2025: the Berlin-based company is presenting a studio monitor, the Teufel 5X. In addition, the Cinebar 11 will be replaced by the Cinebar 22.

Teufel is presenting several new products at the IFA. As always, the Beelzebuben are not renting space at the exhibition centre, as they have their own flagship store in Berlin. The focus is on the new Cinebar 22 soundbar and the new Studio 5X series of studio monitors.

With the Studio 5X series, Teufel is venturing into previously unknown territory. The three-way monitors with coaxial drivers are designed for producers, musicians and content creators who want to monitor their recordings without distortion and with the most linear sound signature possible. Teufel speaks of an extra wide frequency range, but without giving exact technical data in its press release. The compact, actively powered speakers make additional power amplifiers superfluous and still deliver the direct sound typical of studio monitors. This with a vertically arranged tweeter and a 5.25-inch woofer.

The Studio 5X series is aimed at music producers.

On the rear panel you will find numerous connections, such as a balanced XLR input, for example for mixing consoles, as well as an unbalanced RCA/RCA input. You can also use an Ethernet port for a master/slave connection with a second speaker, a gain control (input sensitivity) and a switch for low shelf/high shelf tuning - the latter is a tone control for bass and treble. If you want to place the monitors in a corner of the room or close to a wall, you can operate a switch on the back that takes this into account when playing the music.

The Studio 5X will be launched in the first quarter of 2026 and will also be available in a version with Bluetooth. The price for the pair in black will be between 500 and 550 euros.

Cinebar 22 with Dolby Atmos

D Teufel presented the Cinebar 22 in its own cinema. The successor to the Cinebar 11 supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and combines these standards with Teufel's proprietary Dynamore technology. In this way, it creates a wide sound stage, even in small rooms - but without having up-firing speakers installed. At the heart of the system are coaxial drivers, which ensure precise reproduction of voices and effects while also providing a clean stereo image. In terms of power, the Cinebar 22 delivers a total of 175 watts.

DTS:X and Dolby Atmos are on the programme for the Cinebar 22.

The Cinebar 22 also comes with a subwoofer. The wireless woofer covers frequencies down to 33 Hertz and thus provides noticeable pressure, which I felt myself during the Dune trailer. The soundbar itself plays up to 24 kilohertz and covers the range up to 150 hertz before emitting to the

The system can also be expanded: The Cinebar 22 can be extended to a 7.1.4 setup with the Effekt 2 speakers. The Cinebench 22 can be connected via HDMI 2.1, an optical port and Bluetooth. The price of the Cinebar 22 ranges from 600 to 700 euros, with the subwoofer already included.

Product care for Bluetooth speakers and headphones

In addition to these two focal points, Teufel also showcased other devices that are already familiar but have undergone a gentle product upgrade. With the special edition of the Rockster Neo, Teufel is once again adding to its visual appeal. Teufel is expanding its range of headphones with the Airy Sports TWS with new, more flexible ear hooks and the Motiv Go 2 and Boomster 4 in new colours.

