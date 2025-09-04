News + Trends 6 0

IFA 2025: Samsung launches new sound towers for indoors and outdoors

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 4.9.2025

With the powerful ST50F and the more compact ST40F, Samsung is launching two new sound towers: powerful bass, LED party lights, karaoke and exchangeable batteries.

At this year's IFA, Samsung presented two new models in its sound tower series. The flagship ST50F and the smaller ST40F are classic stand-alone party speakers with loud sound for large rooms or outdoor parties, various lighting effects to set the mood as well as karaoke modes and guitar connections.

The big ST50F: three-stage bass and a variety of connections

The ST50F is the flagship of the series. With up to 240 watts of output power, it is designed for large rooms or outdoor parties. The housing is «acoustically better designed», so that the sound should come across as particularly balanced. The two tweeters (responsible for the treble, 25 mm each) ensure clear and clean details. The bass of the dual woofers (165 mm) can be adjusted to three levels: «Deep», «Punchy» or «Gentle» - i.e. either particularly deep bass, powerful bass or gentle, i.e. restrained bass. The speaker also offers four sound modes that you can change depending on the environment: «Standard» for everyday use, «Wide» for more spatial effect and «Stadium» for particularly large venues or an outdoor party. If even that's not enough, you can connect multiple speakers wirelessly via Auracast Group Play or Stereo Play.

The speakers offer many connections, stable batteries and LEDs.

Source: Samsung

You will find various connections on the back: A USB port to play music directly from a player (such as a stick or laptop), an AUX input, a jack port for microphones, a line-in for the guitar and, of course, Bluetooth. The rechargeable battery offers up to 18 hours of battery life and is replaceable. The handle and castors make it easy to transport if you need to move it quickly due to the weather: According to IPX4, the speaker is splash-proof, but it is no match for torrential deluges.

The compact ST40F: Flexible, handy and well equipped

The ST40F is the smaller version and somewhat more mobile. With 160 watts of power, it delivers less impact than the ST50F, but is still enough for the living room, patio or barbecue party in the garden. The tweeters have a diameter of 20 millimetres, the dual woofers are 133.35 mm in size. The battery life is up to twelve hours. This speaker is also splash-proof in accordance with IPX4. The variety of connections corresponds to that of the larger model: USB port, AUX input, jack socket, guitar input and Bluetooth.

The party must blink

The party speakers are also equipped with new LED lighting. These are located in five different places: ring-shaped lights on the tweeters, coloured lines along the housing, around the woofers and in the base and handle of the speaker.

Both models offer five different modes that can be controlled via the app:

Pulse: The light pulsates evenly to the rhythm of the music.

Party: Colours change quickly and wildly.



Ambient: Transitions in slow waves.



Dance: Flashing patterns with rapid colour changes.



Strobe: Fast flashes of light in white or colour.



Both speakers will be available in Switzerland from mid-November. Swiss prices are not yet known, US portals report 499.99 US dollars for the ST40F, 699.99 US dollars for the ST50F.

Header image: Samsung

I like this article! 6 people like this article







