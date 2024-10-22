Humanoid robot Star1 breaks speed record with running shoes

With a top speed of almost 13 km/h, Star1 from the Chinese company Robot Era has set a new record for humanoid robots.

Two humanoid robots "Star1" from the Chinese company Robot Era went jogging in the Gobi Desert. One with standard running shoes and one without. The model with trainers emerged as the winner. They are said to have given him a clear speed advantage thanks to their cushioning and better grip. Unfortunately, Robot Era has not communicated how big the difference was.

The robot running shoe lasted up to 34 minutes on different terrains during the tests and reached a top speed of up to 8 miles per hour (12.87 km/h). [doNotEra].

Recordings of the tests show two capable androids, whose stiff upper bodies when running are reminiscent of C-3PO on speed. The speed of the trainer robot is actually enough to set a new world record among humanoid machines.

The H1 from Unitree Robotics was the fastest life-size, human-like robot to date, capable of travelling up to 7.38 miles per hour (11.88 km/h). The new Champion Star1 is a 171-centimetre-tall and 65-kilogram journeyman that is powered by electric motors in its leg joints and steered by AI.

Aside from the androids, there are even faster, two-legged robots. For example, the Cassie from Agility Robotics, which is reminiscent of a large bird or raptor and can reach speeds of up to 9.05 miles per hour (14.56 km/h):