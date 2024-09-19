Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro presented: Eight corners and a round display

Huawei has unveiled the latest generation of its GT smartwatch. The GT 5 and GT 5 Pro are now octagonal and are said to have a more accurate GPS than their predecessors.

Huawei is introducing a blue version of the Watch GT 5 (Pro) as a new colour variant. The reason for this: Huawei has identified blue as the current trend colour on the watch market. The smartwatches are each available in two sizes, with the Pro version being more robust and offering additional functions.

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro creates ECGs while diving or on the golf course

The GT 5 (Pro) is available as a large version with a 46-millimetre case. The AMOLED display measures 1.43 inches in diameter. The smaller variants each have a 1.32-inch AMOLED display and their cases measure 41 millimetres (Watch GT 5) and 42 millimetres (Watch GT 5 Pro). The resolution is 466 × 466 pixels in each case. This results in slight differences in the pixel density, but at 352 and 326 ppi, the display is razor-sharp.

Huawei only offers the Watch GT 5 with a stainless steel case. With the Watch GT 5 Pro, you can choose between titanium and ceramic versions. According to Huawei, the Pro is also the first smartwatch with IP69K certification, which means it can withstand hot water jets. The manufacturer specifies a diving depth of 50 metres.

Huawei uses new GPS antennas in both watches to ensure even more precise location tracking. The measurement data of your sporting activities should no longer have any outliers. If you want to track your location on the watch, you can look at new, coloured maps.

Two more variants of the Huawei Watch GT 5 (Pro).

Source: Michelle Brändle

Together with the Huawei Health app, the smartwatches should also be able to replace the bike computer. At the very least, there is a new mode that displays the current data from the watch on the smartphone while cycling - which, of course, is ideally attached to the handlebars. The GT 5 (Pro) can track over 100 sports in total.

Huawei equips the Watch GT 5 (Pro) with its TruSense system, which includes various sensors. Among other things, the watches measure heart rate, blood oxygen and monitor sleep. The Pro version also has a button with which you can create an ECG. New modes for trail running, free diving to a depth of 40 metres and golf are also only available on the Watch GT 5 Pro.

Both models have a full keyboard with which you can reply to Messenger messages via their display.

The battery life sounds promising, but is likely to depend heavily on usage. The small versions of the GT 5 and GT 5 Pro should last up to 7 days, while the larger versions can last up to 14 days.

Huawei Watch Ultimate Fairway Green

At the same time as the Watch GT 5 (Pro), Huawei has introduced a new colour variant of its top smartwatch. The Watch Ultimate is now also available in "Fairway Green". The most important differences to the previous models are the new design and the addition of golf functions. Over 15,000 golf courses around the world can be played with the watch. It is also suitable for diving to a depth of 100 metres and has been given the "Outdoor Expedition" function. This includes new topographical maps with contour lines, the option to import routes and be guided back to marker points.

The green Watch Ultimate is green.

Source: Huawei

Price and availability

The Huawei Watch GT 5 and GT 5 Pro are available immediately. The watches are available in various combinations of case material and strap, as well as in the two sizes mentioned above. A selection:

Huawei Watch GT 5

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro

Sports watches + Smartwatches available in a few days –10% New CHF 379.– was CHF 421.– Huawei GT5 Pro 46 mm, Titanium, Ceramic, One size Sports watches + Smartwatches available in a few weeks New CHF 499.– Huawei GT5 Pro 46 mm, Titanium, One size

The Huawei Watch Ultimate Fairway Green costs 899 euros and is not yet available from us. However, as we have the older models, it should only be a matter of time.