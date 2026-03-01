News + Trends 5 1

Honor Magic V6: thin and robust foldable smartphone unveiled

The Honor Magic V6 is said to be the thinnest foldable smartphone on the market and yet still robust. With its IP69 certification, it is more waterproof than any other foldable and its hinge can even support 80 kilograms.

Honour unveiled the Magic V6 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. According to the manufacturer, it is the thinnest folding smartphone at 7.85 millimetres - but only if the camera elevation is not included.

It is only thin if the camera is not included.

Waterproof and sturdy hinge

The low thickness does not stop Honor from additionally reinforcing the hinge. It is designed to withstand over 500,000 folds and its steel can withstand 2800 megapascals. The manufacturer demonstrates this with an 80-kilogram man hanging from the smartphone.

The hinge is designed to last a long time.

The IP68/69 certification also speaks in favour of robustness. This means that it can not only be immersed in water, but also folded. It even has to withstand a high-pressure cleaner for this certification.

Honor demonstrates the folding capability under water.

Long battery life and even less wrinkle depth

Honor has installed a fifth-generation silicon-carbon battery in the Magic V6. With a silicon content of 25 per cent, it achieves a higher energy density. This means that a capacity of 6660 mAh fits into the thin housing. The battery is designed to supply the large display with energy for 24 hours.

Honor packs a lot of battery capacity into the thin folding smartphone.

The outer display of the Magic V6 measures 6.52 inches and the touchscreen grows to 7.95 inches when unfolded. Both screens offer an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 hertz. The noticeable gap between the two halves of the large screen should be less noticeable. The manufacturer claims a 44 per cent reduction in wrinkle depth compared to its predecessor.

In search of the crease in the display.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 provides plenty of power in the Magic V6. Honor has also equipped the smartphone with numerous AI tools.

Price and availability

Honor plans to launch the Magic V6 in the second half of 2026. The availability of colours and memory variants will vary locally. The manufacturer has not yet provided any pricing information.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

