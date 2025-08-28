News + Trends 4 0

Honor Magic V5: Thinner housing, larger battery

Small innovations and software updates result in more changes to the Honor Magic V5 than expected.

The Honor Magic V5 is slightly thinner than its predecessor, has a larger battery and will receive long-term software updates. The manufacturer has also had the dust protection certified for a smartphone for the first time.

Smaller and yet larger

The dimensions of the Honor Magic V5 have only changed slightly compared to its predecessor Magic V3. Overall, the smartphone is slightly thinner, but the changes are in the tenths of a millimetre range. With a weight of 217 grams, the foldable smartphone is in the range of large, non-foldable smartphones.

This is why there is no Magic V4 The Magic V5 is the direct successor to the Magic V3. However, Honor is not the only Chinese manufacturer to omit the four from version numbers. The number is considered an unlucky number in China, as it is difficult to distinguish from the word for "death".

When folded, the Magic V5 looks like a conventional smartphone.

The inner folding display has a slightly larger diameter of 7.95 inches and shines much brighter with up to 5000 nits. The outer display remains unchanged at 6.43 inches.

The hinge is also protected from dust.

It is worth mentioning that the foldable smartphone is protected against dust and water in accordance with the IP58 standard. Other foldable smartphones have already been waterproof, but this is the first time Honor has had its dust protection certified. Unlike conventional smartphones with a 6 as the first number of the IP protection class, however, it is not completely dustproof, but only «protected against dust in harmful quantities».

Seven years of updates

Honor delivers the Magic V5 with Android 15 and MagicOS 9 as the user interface. The manufacturer promises seven years of updates. Gemini is on board as an AI assistant and can be activated by double-tapping on the back - the so-called TapTap function.

Honour tries to use the large display for multitasking with various things, such as small, floating windows.

The Magic V5 is also designed to translate phone calls live. The data required for this is stored directly on the device for the first time. For the six supported languages - German, English, French, Italian, Spanish and Chinese - this amounts to a total of around 800 megabytes.

Small changes to some cameras

There have been changes to the ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras on the Magic V5. The periscope telephoto camera has a shorter focal length of 70 millimetres (KB equivalent), which means three times the magnification. The Magic V3 still had a magnification of 3.5x. Honor has increased the resolution of the ultra-wide-angle camera by ten megapixels to 50 megapixels and increased the aperture slightly to f/2.0. The focal length has become slightly shorter at 13 millimetres. Honor has left the 50-megapixel main camera and the two 20-megapixel front cameras unchanged compared to the predecessor.

Only one camera has changed.

Top chipset and larger battery

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is the most powerful chipset currently available from Qualcomm in the Magic V5. In Europe, the manufacturer only offers the foldable smartphone in a memory version with 16 gigabytes of RAM - four more than its predecessor - and 512 gigabytes of storage space.

Not every colour variant has such an eye-catching pattern on the outside of the hinge.

The battery of the European version of the Magic V5 is slightly smaller than the Chinese version. It has a capacity of 5820 mAh. In China it is 6100 mAh. Honor has not yet been able to explain the reason for the difference. Compared to the predecessor V3 with 5150 mAh, Honor has nevertheless increased the battery capacity by over ten per cent.

Charged via USB-C or wirelessly with Honor's own fast charging technology.

Nothing changes in terms of charging speed. It remains at up to 66 watts via cable and up to 50 watts with a charger that supports the correct wireless charging technology.

