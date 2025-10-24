News + Trends 9 6

Hate and terror on social media: EU Commission warns companies of consequences

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 24.10.2025

In the opinion of the EU Commission, Meta and TikTok are violating the European Digital Law with non-transparent systems and a lack of reporting options.

The European Commission accuses Meta and TikTok of violating provisions of the Digital Services Act (DSA). In their opinion, the platforms are not sufficiently fulfilling their transparency and reporting obligations.

Brussels also sees considerable deficits in terms of transparency. Researchers still do not have sufficient access to platform data to investigate risks for users.

TikTok has been criticised in particular for its advertising register. This allegedly contains information about advertisers, target groups that are targeted and the content of adverts placed. The Commission believes that this register is not transparent enough. It also makes it difficult to conduct independent analyses of the political or social reach of advertising.

Platforms put up a fight, but face a fine

Meta explained that it had already taken steps to improve the processes for reporting illegal content and to expand access to research data. TikTok emphasised that the company supports transparency, but sees contradictions between the DSA obligations and the requirements of European data protection law. Both companies want to work closely with the Commission and adapt their systems if necessary.

The EU Commission emphasises that the proceedings are still ongoing and that the companies will be given the opportunity to comment. Only then will a final decision be made. Large platforms must expect that breaches of transparency or reporting obligations will no longer be treated as a trivial offence in future.

Header image: Shutterstock

I like this article! 9 people like this article







