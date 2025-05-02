GTA 6 is delayed and will be released on 26 May 2026

Background information
Every detail from the GTA VI trailer
by Philipp Rüegg
The good news: There is finally an official release date for GTA 6. The bad news: It will take more than a year.
We remember - or maybe we don't: GTA 5 was released in 2013. A lot has happened since then, but not with GTA. At the end of 2023, GTA 6 was presented in a trailer. After that, there was another long period of silence.
Now Rockstar has announced an official release date: 26 May 2026, and that's it. The rest of the announcement consists of an apology for the delay and a request for understanding. As always, they want to exceed expectations and need a little more time to offer the usual level of quality.
The entire gaming world assumed that GTA 6 would be released for this year's Christmas sales at the latest. It will be interesting to see how the later timing of GTA 6 will affect other game releases. In the past, many publishers have tried to avoid the release of GTA.
