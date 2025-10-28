News + Trends 24 54

"Grokipedia" - Elon Musk launches Wikipedia competition

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 28.10.2025

Because Wikipedia is "too left-wing" for him, Elon Musk is launching his own online encyclopaedia. According to initial analyses, however, this seems to be politically coloured and in other places it copies Wikipedia word for word.

Political colouring on controversial topics?

Grokipedia currently has just over ten per cent of the scope of Wikipedia. The latter offers over seven million entries and translations. Although there are risks of bias due to the Community-driven entries and edits on Wikipedia, there is at least a transparent correction and discussion system. In contrast, AI-generated encyclopaedias inherit the model bias that lies hidden behind proprietary algorithms.

