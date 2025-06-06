News + Trends 8 4

Green, transparent and diffuse lighting: Razer presents the "Phantom" collection

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 6.6.2025

Translucent materials that show the circuit boards, switches and cabling of peripheral devices are nothing new. Razer now dares to do the same: in neon green.

Razer has unveiled a new collection. Four peripherals are now available in the «Phantom» design. The devices have milky-looking housings made of translucent green plastic. On the one hand, this allows a view of the inner workings of the devices and, on the other, ensures that the integrated RGB lighting shines through diffusely.

The «Phantom» collection includes the mouse Basilisk V3, the mouse pad Firefly V2 Pro, the keyboard Blackwidow V4 75% and the headphones Barracuda X Chroma. It is not yet clear if and when the devices will be available in «Phantom».

Gamers in particular are the company's target group. Razer traditionally favours a black design and comprehensive RGB lighting. For some time now, Razer has occasionally brought out collections in other colours, such as white or dusky pink. Apparently, the company has realised that not all gamers only want black on their desks.

Razer's brand colour is a bright neon green. Razer uses this colour rather sparingly on its devices and usually only as an accent. Many devices don't even have it at all. The green «Phantom» material is apparently an attempt to present the brand colour in a more discreet and mass-produced way. However, it still stands out. In the marketing images, the green material is reminiscent of a trendy nineties design.

«Phantom» devices next to other Razer equipment.

Source: Razer

Galaxus says: Basically, I like milky materials that let the interior shine through and allow for soft RBG lighting. But in a neutral colour scheme. Of all the colours, I can do least with green. I fear that the effects of the RGB lighting could be distorted by this and that some colours could clash with the green housing.

Header image: Razer

