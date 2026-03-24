Govee launches smart fairy lights on steroids

Product test
Desk lamp or design piece? Both!
by Pia Seidel
Experience a colourful wonder with the new outdoor light chain from Govee. Instead of simple colour changes, each individual bulb has its own animations.
Smart fairy lights in the garden provide pretty lighting thanks to their variety of colours and animation options. They are also a great conversation piece for visitors to
zum Angeben. The lanterns display exactly one colour setting at any given time. The changing colours and coordinated interaction with the other bulbs create colourful effects along the entire length of the light chain.
Smart lighting manufacturer Govee goes one step further and has introduced the product officially named «Chromatic outdoor fairy lights from Govee». The ten-metre-long string of lights uses bulbs that individually animate several colours simultaneously. You may be familiar with the table lamp from Govee, which has pretty colours under its milky surface.light effects. Imagine hanging ten of them upside down on a cable and stretching it across your patio. That's the chromatic light chain.
You can animate each of the roughly fist-sized bulbs individually and create a kind of meta-animation together. This is made possible by the 55 RGB LEDs installed in each individual bulb. According to Govee, the LEDs «bring a flowing, multi-coloured rainbow to life». There are also 54 white LEDs that provide pure white lighting. The ten RGBICW light sources in the chain achieve a combined brightness of 2400 lumens. That's enough to get a patio really bright.
If you want to find your way around the confusing app, there are more than 111 predefined animated scenes available. You can also create your own scenes and effects. With twelve music modes, you can transform your outdoor area into a party zone. The music modes determine how the lights react to the rhythm of the music.
Another special feature is the two-layer structure: a second, transparent shell is attached around the milky surface at a slight distance. The light effects are reflected in this, creating a kind of optical aura around the bulbs.
With protection class IP67, even a heavy downpour cannot harm the fairy lights.
It is compatible with the Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants. You can also integrate it into your smart home via Matter, regardless of the manufacturer. However, you cannot control the individual light sources via Matter, only the entire chain.
It is not yet clear if and when we will be adding the new light chain to our range. My colleague has enquired with our suppliers and I'll let you know as soon as I know more.
Feels just as comfortable in front of a gaming PC as she does in a hammock in the garden. Likes the Roman Empire, container ships and science fiction books. Focuses mostly on unearthing news stories about IT and smart products.
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