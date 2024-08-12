GoPro leads the way: Garmin apps and watch faces can now be paid for

Garmin is integrating Garmin Pay into its Connect IQ Store. This means that apps and watch faces for smartwatches can now also be paid for. GoPro, Disney and Porsche are making the start.

Garmin's app store for its smartwatches is smaller than that of Apple or Google. But until now, all apps and watch faces were free. This is now changing. Content can also be purchased there via Garmin Pay. Developers should be pleased, but the prices are steep for customers.

Controlling GoPro from the wrist is not cheap

Garmin is accompanying the announcement of the new payment method with a new app. With the GoPro app, the manufacturer's cameras can be controlled from the wrist. Using supported Garmin smartwatches, you can start and stop recordings and take photos, among other things.

The GoPro app is also the first app in the Connect IQ Store that costs money. I would have to pay a hefty 6.99 euros for the smartwatch app in Germany.

Pay for special watch faces

You can now not only buy apps for your Garmin smartwatch, but also watch faces. The first paid watch faces come from Disney, among others. Mickey and Minnie Mouse are available, as are Grogu and Tony Stark. The latter suggest that other Star Wars and Marvel characters may follow. Cost point: 5.99 euros.

Other new watch faces come from Porsche or the golf brand TaylorMade, which also includes little gimmicks for golfers. Garmin itself also offers three space watch faces: A retro astronaut, 24 images of the James Webb telescope and 24 other impressive photos from Nasa.