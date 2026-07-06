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Godox C100: The camera that looks like an iPod

David Lee Translation: machine translated 6.7.2026

The camera market has become somewhat boring. For years, new cameras have been very similar, almost perfect, and expensive. The Godox C100 is the complete opposite.

The Godox C100 has nothing in common with other cameras. Outwardly, it looks more like an old iPod than a camera. It's cheap and its image quality is far from perfect. I'd guess webcam level.

A transparent disc that lets 50 percent of the light through serves as a viewfinder. Similar to an SLR camera, the viewfinder displays information such as battery level or exposure parameters. This means it should also be suitable as a light meter for old analog cameras. It is obviously less suitable for selfies.

The Godox camera is said to be suitable for exposure metering.

Source: Godox

The camera weighs only 65 grams. Photos are stored on a microSD card with a maximum of 128 GB. Technical specifications such as resolution, sensor size or aperture are unknown. The device costs 199 yuan in China, which would be about 23.60 Swiss francs or 25.70 euros. However, it will cost more in this country – on Aliexpress there are offers for 40 to 50 francs. Godox mainly produces flash and lighting equipment; this is the first camera from the Chinese manufacturer.

Header image: Godox

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