Giant laptop has desktop RTX 5090, water cooling and mini-ITX mainboard

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 12.3.2025

A thick laptop has appeared on Kickstarter in which you can install normal desktop components. It has a mini-ITX mainboard and water cooling designed for up to 735 watts. This makes powerful CPUs and desktop graphics cards mobile.

A new, as yet unlaunched Kickstarter campaign is promoting a really fat laptop concept called UHPILCL. This stands for Ultra High Performance Integration Liquid Cooled Laptop. The name says it all. Because inside are desktop components. The latest processors from AMD and Intel can be used thanks to the mini-ITX mainboard, as can the best RAM and, in particular, the latest graphics cards.

There is already a prototype, which you can marvel at in the following video. After around five and a half minutes, you can see the UHPILCL in gaming use.

Two models: up to 4.6 cm thick and weighing 5.2 kg

Two different laptop models are planned. However, it is unclear whether these can only be ordered fully configured or as empty cases. The water cooling of the T1000 model cools hardware up to 720 watts TDP. With the T1000 Super model, the components can draw up to 735 watts. The special thing about it is that its rear section is seven millimetres thicker. This means that even an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 desktop graphics card fits inside. The water cooling has an open circuit and the laptop's fan noise should remain below 55 decibels under full load.

The T1000 Super model can also accommodate an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 desktop graphics card.

Source: UHPILCL

The display offers 17.3 inches with 3K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 hertz. There is also a mechanical keyboard with backlighting, a touchpad to the right, which also lights up, and a 4K camera. In terms of connections, there is a 2.5 gigabit network port, one DisplayPort and HDMI each, five USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one Thunderbolt port plus audio connections.

The UCPILCL is the pick-up among laptops with its massive backside.

Source: UHPILCL

As always with Kickstarter campaigns, it is unclear whether the project will actually be realised. It is also unclear when the campaign will start and how much the fun will cost.

Header image: UHPILCL

