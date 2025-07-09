News + Trends 2 4

Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7: Samsung's folding smartphones are getting thinner

Samsung is making its folding smartphone thinner. This means that the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Fold7 are catching up with the competition in this respect.

When a manufacturer talks about «fully focussing on the topic of design», no technological leaps are to be expected. Visually, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 are all the more different to their predecessors. With a one-year delay, they will be just as thin as the competition from other manufacturers. Nevertheless, there is more screen space: while the Flip7 folding smartphone has a larger outer display, the inner display of the Fold7 folding smartphone is larger. However, support for the S Pen will fall victim to the thinner design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: 26 per cent thinner

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is 3.2 millimetres or 26 per cent thinner than its predecessor when folded. Its casing then measures 8.9 millimetres, putting it on a par with folding smartphones from other manufacturers. Samsung is not setting any new records with this, but after the Fold6 was significantly thicker than the competition a year ago, Samsung is now rectifying this flaw.

How flat the Fold7 is is not so noticeable without comparison.

Unfolded, the Fold7 is only 4.2 millimetres thin. Its weight has been reduced by 14 grams to 215 grams. This is made possible by a new hinge called «Armor FlexHinge» and a thinner and more robust display. Samsung has also dispensed with support for the S Pen, thus saving the receiving technology for the stylus inside the smartphone.

The Fold7 (left) has become noticeably thinner.

The 6.5-inch outer display now has an aspect ratio of 21:9 and is therefore wider than its predecessor. At 8 inches, the inner display of the Fold7 is eleven per cent larger than that of the Fold6.

The display of the Fold7 (left) is eleven per cent larger than that of the Fold6.

To make the Fold7 slim yet robust, Samsung uses «Advanced Armor Aluminium» for the housing. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protects the front display and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protects the back from scratches and other damage. The entire smartphone is protected against immersion in water in accordance with IP48, but is not dustproof.

Closer to the Ultra

Samsung has cancelled support for the S Pen on the Fold7 - there was no more room for the necessary technology in the flat casing - but other features are intended to bring the folding smartphone closer to the S25 Ultra. For example, both smartphones have the same chipset with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. They also have the same 200-megapixel main camera. Compared to the Fold6, it is said to offer 44 per cent more brightness and capture four times as much detail. The Fold7 also inherits the Nightography functions for taking pictures in the dark and support for 10-bit HDR from the S25 Ultra.

When folded, the Fold7 has the dimensions of a conventional smartphone.

The Foldable's other cameras are a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with three times the focal length of the main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The latter is said to be 56 per cent brighter than the Fold6. The 10-megapixel front cameras in both displays have a viewing angle of 100 degrees, which is 15 degrees wider than its predecessor.

The battery of the Galaxy Z Fold7 has an unchanged capacity of 4400 mAh. It can be charged via cable with up to 25 watts - i.e. rather slowly. Wireless charging is possible, but even slower, and the smartphone charges other devices wirelessly via «Wireless Powershare».

The Fold7 uses the same main camera as the S25 Ultra.

Samsung delivers the Fold7 with Android 15 and the One UI 7 user interface. The smartphone will receive Android updates and security updates for seven years. The Galaxy AI with numerous tools and Gemini as an AI assistant are also included. Special features or innovations include the audio eraser, which is designed to remove background noise during recording - subsequently this doesn't work so well so far. In contrast, I find it more practical to be able to see the original and the edited image side by side on the large display when editing images.

Gemini has been adapted for large screens and no longer needs a full screen. The AI is satisfied with a split screen or picture-in-picture mode. This makes it easier, for example, to work in an app and use Gemini on the side or push images to the AI. The Fold7 is the first smartphone to get Circle-to-Search for gameplay. If you get stuck, simply circle the action on the temporary screenshot. The AI will then recognise the game and the situation and offer tips and suggested solutions.

The software adapts better and better to the large display.

Price and availability

Samsung has increased the price of its thinner foldable smartphone. It is available from 1899 francs or 2099 euros. Pre-orders are now possible and regular sales will start on 22 July in Switzerland and 23 July in Germany. Anyone who chooses a Galaxy Z Fold7 before then will receive the model with 512 gigabytes of storage space for the price of the 256-gigabyte version. The offer with double the storage does not apply to the 1 TB version, but there is a discount of 100 francs:

Promotion Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7: Pre-order now including CHF 100 instant discount

Smartphones New CHF 1899.– CHF 100.– discount already deducted Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 512 GB, Silver Shadow, 8", SIM + eSIM, 200 Mpx, 5G Smartphones New CHF 1899.– CHF 100.– discount already deducted Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 512 GB, Jetblack, 8", SIM + eSIM, 200 Mpx, 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7: More display and more battery

Samsung has also made the Galaxy Z Flip7 folding smartphone thinner. However, at six per cent when unfolded or eight per cent when folded, the changes are less significant than with the Fold7. The Flip also uses an Armor FlexHinge as a hinge. At the same time, its screens have become larger. The external display now measures 4.1 inches - compared to 3.5 inches on the Flip6 - and surrounds the cameras. Google's AI assistant Gemini can be used on the outer display and the Now Bar and Now Briefing also appear on it. In addition, you get new visual customisation options for the cover screen - like a squeezable clock.

The outer display has become larger.

The inner display has a 21:9 aspect ratio and, at 6.9 inches, is larger and, above all, wider than the 6.7-inch display of its predecessor.

Unlike the Flip6 or Fold7, Samsung is not relying on a Qualcomm chipset for the Flip7. Instead, the Exynos 2500 from the company's own production is used. According to Samsung, however, it should outperform its predecessor's processor in all performance categories.

When unfolded, it has the dimensions of a conventional smartphone.

Samsung has increased the battery capacity of the Flip7 by 300 mAh to 4300 mAh despite the narrower housing. This should, for example, increase video playback by six hours to 31 hours compared to its predecessor. The battery is charged via cable with up to 25 watts or wirelessly with less power.

The housing of the Flip7 is made of Armor Aluminium 2 and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protects the back. Like the Fold7, it is IP48 waterproof, but not protected against dust.

The smartphone as a camera tripod

The Flip7 has a 10-megapixel camera in the display, but the external cameras can also be used for selfies without any problems. When opened halfway, the smartphone even becomes its own tripod. You then have a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera at your disposal.

The Flip7 is its own camera tripod.

When you hold the closed flip smartphone in your hand, you can now swipe on the display with your thumb to zoom - digitally.

Price and availability

Samsung has set a recommended retail price of 1149 francs or 1199 euros for the Galaxy Z Flip7. Pre-orders are now possible and sales will also start on 22 July in Switzerland and 23 July in Germany. The «double storage» offer is also available here for pre-orders.

Smartphones New CHF 1149.– CHF 100.– discount already deducted Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 512 GB, The Blue Shadow, 6.90", eSIM, 50 Mpx, 5G Smartphones New CHF 1149.– CHF 100.– discount already deducted Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 512 GB, Jetblack, 6.90", eSIM, 50 Mpx, 5G Smartphones New CHF 1149.– CHF 100.– discount already deducted Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 512 GB, Coralred, 6.90", eSIM, 50 Mpx, 5G

Galaxy Z Flip7 FE: modified Flip6 with three-digit RRP

Samsung wants to make folding smartphones more affordable with the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. It is the Flip6 with a different processor - Exynos 2400 instead of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 - and less RAM - eight gigabytes instead of twelve. With an RRP of 999 euros, Samsung wants to tap into new groups of buyers. However, the one-year-old Flip6 is currently already available for less than 800 euros or francs. This makes it tempting to accept the year of software support that has already elapsed.

I like this article! 2 people like this article







