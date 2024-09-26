Galaxy Tab S10: Samsung's new top tablets offer little new apart from lots of AI

Samsung presents its latest top tablets with lots of AI. However, the smallest display size has fallen by the wayside. There are no spectacular innovations.

Then there were only two. Samsung offered three suppliers in the last Galaxy Tab generation. Now there is only the Galaxy Tab S10+ and a Tab S10 Ultra, but no longer a regular version. According to Samsung, this was hardly in demand in the past. What can you expect from the new devices?

The new Galaxy Tab S10 series with lots of AI. And otherwise?

Size makes all the difference

The main difference between the two new tablets is their size. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has a 14.6-inch display. With its narrow edge, the tablet is slightly larger than DIN A4. The Galaxy Tab S10+ is 12.4 inches. Otherwise, the smaller tablet also has a slightly smaller battery and one of the two front cameras is omitted.

The most important specifications at a glance:

In comparison with the two predecessor models, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the specifications remain almost identical. The notable innovation lies in the hardware. Samsung has installed a new chip. Instead of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Koreans are now using the Mediatek Dimensity 9300. This is comparable to the current flagship SoC (system on a chip) Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The new Tab S10 series from Samsung is available in two sizes instead of three.

The strengths of Samsung Galaxy tablets: waterproof and practical accessories

A special feature of Samsung's Tab S series is its pen compatibility. A suitable S-Pen is included in the scope of delivery. Samsung's cheaper Tab A series, on the other hand, is not compatible with pens. In addition, the flagship tablets have been IP68 waterproof since last year. This means you can immerse them in fresh water up to 1.5 metres deep for 30 minutes. Our colleague Siri tested how practical this is with the previous model in the great outdoors.

The article also mentions a number of accessories. For example, there is a rugged outdoor cover or a so-called Note Paper Screen Cover. With the latter, a matt, thick film can be magnetically attached to the display. This makes drawing more comfortable and prevents annoying reflections

The S-Pen from Samsung is also included with these models for writing and drawing.

According to Samsung, the form factor of the new tablets remains the same. This means that the old accessories are also compatible with the new devices and vice versa. This also applies to the new keyboard, which includes a new "AI key". This allows you to call up Samsung's AI functions at the touch of a button. You can also access the functions via the button on the S-Pen.

Samsung offers several AI functions. These can be called up quickly at the touch of a button using the keyboard or stylus.

One of the AI functions is "sketch-to-image", for example. If you draw a sketch, you can have the software convert it into a detailed, colourful image. You can also do practical things such as translations and summaries on the tablet using Samsung's "Galaxy AI".

Price and availability

The tablets are now on sale in our shop. You can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ from 1000 francs or euros and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra from 1200 francs or euros. Both models are available in silver or dark grey.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+

New Tablets Availability unknown CHF 999.– Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ WLAN only, 12.40", 256 GB, Moonstone grey

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

New Tablets available in a few days CHF 1199.– Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra WLAN only, 14.60", 256 GB, Moonstone grey

The predecessor models Galaxy Tab S9+ and Ultra are currently around 200 francs or euros cheaper with us. If you're thinking about buying a Galaxy S-series tablet and don't need the latest version, these devices are a great way to save some money without making a big sacrifice.

EU