Galaxy S25: Leaks only hint at a few new features so far

Samsung's next "Unpacked Event" will take place on 22 January 2025. It is not officially known what will be unveiled there, but anything other than the Galaxy S25 series would be a big surprise. After all, there have already been leaks about the new smartphones in the run-up to the event.

Numerous images have already surfaced that allegedly show all devices in the S25 series. There are also data sheets for the new devices, which contain few changes. If these are correct, Samsung is likely to introduce innovations, particularly in the software and therefore the Galaxy AI.

Snapdragon for all, little else new in terms of hardware

Recently, for example, androidheadlines.com got its hands on data sheets for the Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra. According to these, there are not many changes compared to the S24 series. The displays remain unchanged in terms of technology, resolution and size - only the Galaxy S25 Ultra would be 0.1 inches larger.

The colour selection for the Galaxy S25 seems to be rather inconspicuous.

Source: Samsung

The camera setup remains unchanged in terms of the number of lenses and resolutions. The same applies to the battery capacities and charging speed. The dimensions of the smartphones only change in the millimetre range.

It is striking that, according to the leak, all three models are to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite. That would be a change back, at least in Europe. In this country, the S24 features the company's own Exynos 2400, which, unlike its predecessors, does a good job.

On the other hand, there are only negative reports about the successor Exynos 2500 - especially in production. This could be the reason why Samsung delivers the S25 series worldwide and not just in some countries completely with the chipset from Qualcomm. In recent years, Samsung has received the Snapdragon in a higher clocked version in order to set itself apart from the competition. This could be the case again.

More AI, but otherwise?

In terms of software, on the other hand, there are few leaks. Samsung could therefore still announce a few new features here, mainly relating to Galaxy AI. So far, however, there have only been rumours about accident detection when travelling by car. Anything other than Android 15 and One UI 7 on the devices would be a big surprise.

In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Elite is said to offer more AI power than its predecessor. This means more tools could run directly on the smartphone. The Galaxy S25 devices are also rumoured to receive Gemini Advanced from Google. The devices will then come with a free trial period of three months for the paid service.

An overview of the key points

The following data is currently circulating about the three models in the Galaxy S25 series:

Galaxy S25

6.2 inch, 2340 × 1080 pixels, 120 Hertz

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12 GB of RAM

128/256/512 GB storage space

4000 mAh, 25 watts via cable, wireless

50 megapixel main camera

12 megapixel ultra wide-angle camera

10 megapixel telephoto camera, 3x zoom

12 megapixel front camera

146.9 × 70.5 × 7.2 mm

162 grams

Galaxy S25+

6.7 inch, 3120 × 1440 pixels, 120 Hertz

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12 GB of RAM

256/512 GB storage space

4900 mAh, 45 watts via cable, wireless

50 megapixel main camera

12 megapixel ultra wide-angle camera

10 megapixel telephoto camera, 3x zoom

12 megapixel front camera

158.4 × 75.8 × 7.3 mm

190 grams

Galaxy S25 Ultra