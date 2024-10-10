Galaxy A16 5G: This is Samsung's new entry-level smartphone

Samsung has unveiled its new entry-level smartphone, the Galaxy A16 5G. It scratches the boundaries of the mid-range.

The Galaxy A16 5G has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels, so you don't have to make any compromises. The only difference to more expensive devices is the brightness of 800 nits and the refresh rate of 90 hertz.

Splash-proof housing made from plastic

The materials used also ensure a favourable price. The back and frame of the Galaxy A16 5G are made of plastic. However, the smartphone is still protected against dust and splash water in accordance with IP54

Samsung uses its own Exynos 1330 chipset in the Galaxy A16 5G. The manufacturer offers two memory variants: 4 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage space or 8 and 256 gigabytes. In both cases, you can increase the storage capacity with a microSD card. Alternatively, a second SIM card can take the place of the memory card.

Of the three cameras, only the main camera with 50 megapixels (f/1.8) promises presentable images. Based on my previous experience with such cameras, I don't expect good image quality from the ultra-wide-angle camera with 5 megapixels (f/2.2) and the macro camera with 2 megapixels (f/2.4). However, the 13-megapixel front camera (f/2.0) should again deliver usable selfies.

Large battery charges slowly

The battery of the Galaxy A16 5G has a capacity of 5000 mAh, which is typical for smartphones in all price ranges. Compared to more expensive devices, you have to accept a reduction in charging speed. The smartphone only accepts up to 25 watts via cable. If you want to transfer data, the USB-C port with USB 2.0 proves to be slower than on more expensive smartphones that use USB 3.x.

With Bluetooth 5.3, the Galaxy A16 5G is almost at the cutting edge. Wi-Fi 5, on the other hand, seems outdated as a Wi-Fi standard - but should still be completely sufficient for many purposes.

The Galaxy A16 5G runs Android 14 out of the box. Samsung provides Google's operating system with its One UI user interface in version 6.1, but you will have to do without the AI tools of Galaxy AI on the affordable smartphone. The manufacturer plans to deliver security updates by 31 October 2030. The specification for Android updates is less specific with "up to six".

Price and availability

Depending on the memory variant, the recommended retail price for the Galaxy A16 5G is between 229 and 309 euros in Germany. Samsung has not yet announced prices for Switzerland. Sales are set to start in the week commencing 28 October and the smartphone will be available in black, green and a light grey.

Smartphones Availability unknown Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 128GB sw 128 GB, 6", 50 Mpx