From Andor to the underworld: this is what Lucasfilm presented at Star Wars Celebration 2025

22.4.2025

This year's Star Wars Celebration took place in Japan. In addition to new games and further seasons of Andor and Ashoka, Lucasfilm also presented a brand new Star Wars story.

The last edition of Star Wars Celebration took place in Europe. Now Lucasfilm has presented the current projects for the first time in Japan. For three days, everything here revolved around George Lucas' star saga.

The films and series presented:

«Andor» (season 2, live-action series), 23.4.25

«Tales of the Underworld» (animated series), 4.5.25

«Rebuilding the Galaxy» (season 2, animated series), 19.9.25

«Visions»** (season 3, anime short film collection), 29.10.25

«The Adventures of the Young Jedi» (season 3, animated series), autumn 2025

«The Mandalorian & Grogu» (cinema film), 21.5.26

«Ahsoka»** (season 2, live-action series), 2026

«Maul - Shadow Lord» (animated series), 2026

«Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi» (anime short film collection), 2026

«Star Wars: Starfighter» (cinema film), 27.5.27

The featured games:

«Star Wars: Monopoly Go!», 1 May 2025

«Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune», 15.5.25

«Star Wars: Zero Company», 2026

«Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset», in development

Would you like to know more about the individual films, series and games? Then you can find more information and trailers here in personalised order of priority.

«Star Wars: Starfighter»

Starfighter is the new Star Wars film with a stand-alone story. It is set five years after «Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalkers». Not much is known about the plot so far, except that Ryan Gosling is taking on a leading role. The story is also set in a new time period.

The film will be directed by Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine), Kathleen Kennedy (President of Lucasfilm) is the executive producer and Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project) is writing the screenplay. The film is due to be released in cinemas on 27 May 2027.

«The Mandalorian & Grogu»

The feature film «The Mandalorian & Grogu» was announced as early as 2024. Director Jon Favreau and co-author Dave Filoni were present at the presentation in Japan, as was lead actor Pedro Pascal.

The film was released on 27 May 2027.

The fans in attendance were able to enjoy the first film clips. Outside of the Star Wars Celebration, you are unfortunately still denied this sight. Pedro Pascal himself has published a photo of himself on his Instagram account: in Din Djarin's dark armour with helmet UNTER THE ARM. His face is rarely seen in the series, and this is not set to change in the film. That's why this sight is all the more valuable. How often you will actually see Pascal in the film and how often just his voice, you will probably only find out in the cinema from 21 May 2026.

Thank you Pedro for this wonderful sight.

«Visions and «Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi»

«Star Wars: Visions» was created as an exclusive series for Disney+ and debuted in 2021, with various filmmakers from the anime world telling their own Star Wars stories as short films. In addition to Japanese studios, the studios involved in the second season included those from England, South Africa, India and other parts of the world. This resulted in a variety of styles.

The fact that season 3 is once again made exclusively by Japanese studios seems like a step backwards. However, the creative nature of the studios chosen, including Kamikaze Douga and Trigger, and their unique form of storytelling makes me curious. So the results are likely to be just as creative and different.

«The Ninth Jedi» was originally only planned as an episode of the Visions series. Now it's getting its own spin-off series.

Season 3 of «Star Wars: Visions» will start on 29 October 2025 on Disney+ with nine short films. This will not be followed by «The Ninth Jedi» until 2026.

«Maul - Shadow Lord»

The infamous villain Darth Maul is getting his own animated series. It is set after the events of «The Clone Wars». Maul seizes control of the underworld of the Star Wars universe and becomes the leader of Crimson Dawn. Another link to «The Clone Wars»: Sam Witwer returns as the voice of Maul. However, a clear distinction from «The Clone Wars» is the animation style.

Disney has not yet shown an official trailer for the series outside of Star Wars Celebrations. However, the series is also still in production and is not scheduled to launch on Disney+ until 2026.

«Andor»

The second season of Andor starts today, 22 April 2025, and our colleague Luca Fontana was able to watch the episodes in advance and was thrilled, giving them a full 5 stars. What are you waiting for?

«Ahsoka»

Shooting for the second season of Ahsoka is in the starting blocks. One major change is the recasting of the character Baylan Skoll, the antagonist of the title heroine. He was played by Ray Stevenson, who died in 2023 before the start of season 1. His place is now taken by Rory McCann (Game Of Thrones). Although images of the new character were shown in Japan, series creator Dave Filoni did not want to reveal any more about his story.

One nice detail can be seen in the trailer: Hayden Christensen is apparently returning as Anakin Skywalker. Eight episodes are planned, which will be shown on Disney+ in 2026.

«The Adventures of the Young Jedi»

For all Star Wars fans young and young at heart, a sequel to the animated series «The Adventures of the Young Jedi» is in production. Including: Padawan Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay and Nubs. Of course, pilot Nash Durango and the droid RJ-83 will also be there, and alongside these familiar faces, completely new characters are set to enter the picture, such as the cheeky droid trio Gigi, Dozer and Beepers.

You'll have to wait until autumn, when season 3 will be released on Disney+.

«Rebuilding the Galaxy: Pieces Of The Past»

Darth Jar Jar is not only the most unlikely Sith in the galaxy, he's even returning for a second season. At «Lego Star Wars: Rebuilding the Galaxy», the Star Wars canon is turned completely on its head. In addition to the usual Lego figures, there are Brickheadz at the start, figures with huge, cute (?) heads. Among others, you will see Ahsoka as such a figure. Authors and producers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit are at it again and officially announce: The stories of Sith Jar Jar and Jedi Bob continue. That's all a Star Wars and Lego fan needs to know, right?

The 2nd season of «Star Wars: Rebuilding the Galaxy» again comprises four episodes. These will be broadcast from 19 September 2025 on Disney+

«Tales of the Underworld»

The animated anthology series in the style of Tales of the Jedi and Tales of the Empire explores the darker side of the Star Wars galaxy through the eyes of two villains. Creator Dave Filoni dedicates three episodes to the former bounty hunter Asajj Ventress. She is given the chance of a new life. The other three episodes are dedicated entirely to the villain Cad Bane, who is allowed to wreak havoc during this time.

The six episodes will all be released on 4 May 2025. Perfect for a marathon on Star Wars Day.

«Star Wars Zero Company»

The game «Star Wars Zero Company» is designed to give us a whole new perspective on the Clone Wars. In this turn-based single-player tactical game, you take command of a galactic conflict.

The former officer Hawks is the main character. You decide what he looks like. Together with him, you lead your own team of mercenaries: the Zero Company. It is made up of various species and classes (Jedi, clone troopers, astrochemists, etc.).

The release date is 2026 for PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

«Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune»

Join Kay and Nix on a new adventure in «Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune».

In the new story pack for «Star Wars Outlaws», Kay Vess and Nix team up with the legendary Hondo Ohnaka and embark on a journey that takes place after the conclusion of the base game's main storyline. In the trailer, Vess Hondo frees the space pirate Ohnaka.

The DLC will be available from 15 May for Windows PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Ubisoft also revealed that a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will be released on 4 September.

«Star Wars: Monopoly Go!»

Your favourite characters from the Star Wars galaxy will be available from 1 May at «Monopoly Go». The Star Wars crossover event brings famous scenes from the films, pod races and the acquisition of valuable treasures from Tatooine to the already well-known smartphone game.

«Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset»

Star Wars: Beyond Victory has released a new trailer featuring Volo, Lauda and a dangerous Dug on sale. In «Beyond Victory» you control a podracer that races through canyons and past obstacles on the podrace track. With Lauda and Sebulba in your ear, giving tips, advice and the occasional insult, you get a crash course in podracing. [[video:262811]] «Star Wars: Beyond Victory» is currently being developed for Meta Quest headsets. Fans in Japan are among the first to actually experience it. What are you most looking forward to from the Star Wars galaxy?

