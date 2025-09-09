News + Trends 3 0

Fritz! turns the WLAN up to 7 - router party at IFA

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 9.9.2025

Fritz! is setting off a firework display of routers at IFA 2025: With Wi-Fi 7, a new Pro-Box, repeaters and USB adapters, the Berlin-based company is bringing fresh speed to the network.

At IFA 2025, Fritz! (formerly AVM) is announcing a whole range of new products. The focus is on routers with support for the new Wi-Fi 7 wireless standard, but the Berlin-based company also has new repeaters and adapters in its repertoire. The firework display of products at IFA is typical for Fritz!, as it is a Berlin-based company and IFA is its in-house exhibition.

Fritz!

New Fritz! boxes for cable, DSL and fibre

The highlight, the Fritz!Box 6690 Pro, is designed for cable connections. Fritz! combines a DOCSIS 3.1 modem with tri-band Wi-Fi 7 (supports the 2.4, 5 and 6 GHz bands). On the back you will find three 1 Gbit/s LAN ports and one port with 2.5 Gbit/s LAN. You can also connect the 6690 to telephones and smart home sensors via integrated DECT and Zigbee wireless modules.

The Fritz!Box 7630, on the other hand, offers Wi-Fi 7 for DSL connections. It supports multi-link operation, i.e. the parallel use of several frequencies (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz). The maximum data rates are up to 300 Mbit/s. With this, Fritz! wants to address the mid-range segment.

Meanwhile, the new 5690 XGS is being launched in the fibre sector. It is designed for XGS-PON connections, i.e. fibre optic lines with up to 10 Gbit/s, but only operates on 2.4 and 5 GHz. This box also features Wi-Fi 7, three 1 Gbit/s ports and a 10 Gbit/s interface.

Wi-Fi 7 is coming.

Source: Florian Bodoky

Internet in the Feriehüüsli: Fritz!Box 6825 4G

The Fritz!Box 6825 4G comes as a mobile model. It uses LTE with up to 300 Mbit/s and supports the Wi-Fi 6 standard. The device fits in an average-sized hand, making it ultra-mobile. This makes the 6825 4G practical for when you're on the move or in your holiday home and saves your smartphone battery because it doesn't have to be used for the hotspot. Power is supplied via a USB-C port, making proprietary power supply units superfluous. Fritz! has dispensed with a 5G solution for cost reasons.

The Fritz!Box 6825 4G is almost cute.

Source: Florian Bodoky

(W)Lan for outdoors

But Fritz! didn't just present routers at the IFA: Three mesh-capable Fritz! repeaters were also in the mix. The large Fritz! repeater 2700 supports 4x4 MIMO on 5 GHz and offers up to 5760 Mbps and 688 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band.

The Fritz!Repeater also works with other routers.

Source: Florian Bodoky

The Fritz!Repeater 1700 expands the Wi-Fi 7 network if you already have a router that can't reach every corner of your home on its own. The 1700 offers 2x2 Mu-MIMO and works on 2.4 and 5 GHz (688 and 2880 Mbit/s respectively) and offers an additional 2.5 Gbit/s LAN port at the bottom. You can easily integrate it into your home network via WPS.

The Fritz!Repeater 1610 Outdoor supports Wi-Fi 6 on 2.4 and 6 GHz (600 and 2400 MBit/s) and is also protected against splash water in accordance with IP54. It can be glued or screwed to windows or exterior walls. If required, you can also pull a ribbon cable through the window to connect the repeater to the end device or a switch. The repeater has a 1 GBit LAN port. The two repeaters can also be combined with router models from other manufacturers. A Fritz!Box is not necessary for this.

The stick brings Wi-Fi 7 to your old devices.

Source: Florian Bodoky

Last but not least, Fritz! retrofits older devices with Wi-Fi 7. Fritz! WLAN-Stick 6700 is connected to the computer via USB-A or via adapter via USB-C. With data rates of up to 2.8 Gbit/s and the additional 6 GHz band, you also have usable speed on older devices.

The manufacturer states that «information on prices and market launch» will follow at a later date.

Header image: Florian Bodoky

