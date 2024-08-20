Former playing card factory, now Nintendo museum: time travel and interactive games

In a video, Shigeru Miyamoto, the "father of Super Mario", introduces the Nintendo Museum. It will open its doors in October and offer a glimpse into the history of the company and video games.

The world has Nintendo to thank for some of the most famous video games ever. Decades-old characters such as Super Mario and Donkey Kong as well as game series such as "The Legend of Zelda", which made Nintendo great, still delight millions of fans today. And for these fans, there may now be a reason to make the trip to Japan. The official Nintendo Museum will open in Kyoto on 2 October 2024.

On 19 August, the company published a video. It shows Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto giving an insight into the museum. The 71-year-old has worked at Nintendo since 1977 and is the creator of the most famous Nintendo games.

The museum is located in the building where Nintendo produced playing cards before it entered the video game industry. According to Miyamoto, quality tests were held in this building during the Famicom era. The Famicom is the Japanese version of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).

This is what the current museum building looked like at the end of the 1980s.

Source: Nintendo

I think it's a nice gesture to now use the site, which has long been associated with Nintendo, for the museum and thus bring Nintendo's history to life right where it happened. It is also fitting that Miyamoto, who has had a decisive influence on the company for almost 50 years, is presenting the museum. He has certainly earned his own place in the Nintendo hall of fame.

In place of the large car park, there is now a Mario Plaza.

Source: Nintendo

Little surprise: company and video game history

According to Miyamoto, the purpose of the Nintendo Museum is to represent the two values that the company has always stood for: creativity and games. Innovations in the entertainment sector can be seen time and again in the company's history, which stretches back to 1889. Although Nintendo is known today for game consoles and video games, it produced playing cards and other toys for almost 100 years before that. Many of these items are on display in the museum.

The fact that the past half century of the company's history is receiving more attention should come as no surprise. The museum presents all consoles and some associated games. The differences between consoles for the Japanese and Western markets are also on display. The Famicom, for example, looked completely different to the NES for America and Europe. You can't try out the games here, but you can see and hear gameplay from some of them.

The Famicom (left) looked very different to the NES (right).

Source: Nintendo

The exhibition also shows how motion games and motion controls have changed over time. Furthermore, a direct comparison of the graphics and gameplay of well-known game series such as "Super Mario" and "The Legend of Zelda" cannot be missed.

Interactive games and experiences

However, Nintendo wouldn't be Nintendo if there wasn't more than just an expected exhibition on the company's history. Miyamoto explains that every visitor receives a chip card with virtual coins that can be used at eight game stations. For example, there are game rooms that are modelled on Japanese living rooms in the 1980s. Here, visitors can try out one of Nintendo's early electronic sports games, the "Ultra Machine", for themselves. The device shoots balls that have to be hit back. Some of the objects in the background even react to hits.

Miyamoto presents two more game stations that make reference to previous game products or use unusual controls. In the video, Miyamoto can be seen standing at an oversized Famicom controller and using the directional pad to control Super Mario on a screen, while an employee uses the A button to jump. The museum therefore looks in parts like a large arcade in the Nintendo world. And if you're not into video games, you can book a workshop to colour in playing cards.

Further information can be found on the website of the Nintendo Museum.