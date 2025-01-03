For gamers with time problems: wireless mug lets you game and shoot

You've probably never seen a thermo mug like this before. The "Trigger Mug" has a trigger on the handle so that you can also shoot when you bring the mug to your mouth.

Who hasn't been there? You're distracted for just a second while drinking and then you get a headshot while gaming. First thought: throw the cup against the wall. The second: "I wish the cup had a trigger!". And that's exactly what happens. The Arabic tea brand Rabea has announced the "Trigger Mug", a mug especially for gamers.

It is a thermal mug with a gyroscope, speed sensor and Bluetooth. A trigger is attached to the handle. When you lift the cup, you can aim and shoot with it. "Drink hot, play hotter" is the slogan on the mug's website. The "Trigger Mug" should certainly be taken with a wink.

The website for the special black mug has the same technical look as that for other typical gaming equipment. The mug is made of "anti-impact polymer" and has a "vacuum thermal insulation system" to keep your drink hot. An LED ("Energy Consumption Control") indicates the charge level of the Trigger cup. A video is embedded on the website that shows how a developer solders a sensor together and then uses it to aim at the screen.

Whether the technology is actually fully developed - and would be useful in practice - remains to be seen. For me, it seems more like a marketing stunt. Rabea is already working with "PUBG Mobile" and apparently wants to establish itself as a tea brand for gamers.

According to the website, the mug is currently a "limited edition" that is not for sale. Rabea has announced a promotional campaign for the "most hardcore fans". There will be information about this on the brand's Instagram account in the future.