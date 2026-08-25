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For extreme outdoor sports: Garmin presents the Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 Pro

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 25.8.2026

Garmin is introducing two new top-of-the-line models: the Fenix 9 and the Fenix 9 Pro. Both watches offer a range of hardware and software improvements. They are aimed at outdoor enthusiasts who want to improve their performance during expeditions, competitions, and training.

Wearable manufacturer Garmin is stepping up its game with the Fenix series: the Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 Pro are even more focused on outdoor adventures and performance than their predecessors. According to the announcement, they offer: improved map navigation, a brighter display, sapphire glass, and waterproof buttons down to a depth of 40 meters.

The Fenix 9 aims to provide even more detailed training insights

One of Garmin's strengths is consolidating training and recovery data into easy-to-understand metrics.

The manufacturer has further expanded this strength with the Fenix 9: activities can be summarized over days and weeks into a so-called «Epic». For example, data from a ski tour, a stage race, or a training block can be combined. According to the manufacturer, you can turn them into a story in the Garmin Connect app, add photos, and share them with friends.

The Stamina feature has also been expanded. It is similar to a fuel gauge on your wrist, telling you how much energy you have left for your current activity. It is calculated from heart rate data and estimated maximum oxygen uptake (VO2max). It is now designed to show you, using curves and zones, how your endurance changes through your training and increasing fitness.

Keeping an eye on the load: The Stamina feature shows your current performance capacity.

Source: Garmin

There is now a new VO2max display for indoor rowing, though only for rowing machines with a power meter. The Fenix 9 also allows for more precise weight settings when training with a backpack (rucking) and entering training goals, such as calories burned, as Garmin further states.

Improved navigation and map views

The Fenix 9 has 50 percent more RAM than the Fenix 8, which is intended to make navigation and zooming on maps even easier. According to the manufacturer, moving the maps is around 30 percent faster and smoother.

There is also a perspective view that highlights terrain features. This is important for trail running, for example, to better assess upcoming sections of the route.

Garmin has also increased storage capacity: instead of the 32 GB of the Fenix 8, the Fenix 9 has 64 GB, enough for detailed offline maps or up to 7,000 songs.

Sapphire glass and AMOLED display

The Fenix 9 is available in 43, 47, and 51-millimeter sizes. The AMOLED touchscreen is said to be twice as bright as the previous model. All versions of the Fenix 9 feature durable sapphire glass.

You can choose the right size according to your preferences.

Source: Garmin

In smartwatch mode, the battery of the 51-millimeter model is expected to last up to 29 days, while the 47-millimeter watch should last 16 days, and the 43-millimeter version ten days.

More robust and brighter: the Pro model

To remain durable while keeping weight low, the Fenix 9 Pro is the first watch in the series to feature a titanium housing. According to Garmin, the AMOLED display is expected to reach a brightness of 3000 nits, making it easy to read even in direct sunlight.

For outdoor adventures where long battery life is more important than a bright display, Garmin also offers selected Pro models with an MIP display and solar charging lens. These watches are expected to achieve a battery life of several weeks.

Safety with LTE and satellite connection

As with the Fenix 8 Pro, some Fenix 9 Pro models feature inReach technology, which can communicate directly via mobile networks or satellites without a phone. Voice and text messages as well as emergency calls are possible, though only with an inReach subscription. Additionally, selected individuals can see your location or follow your route live via the tracking function.

High-end, including the price

These watches are made for outdoor athletes who venture off the beaten path and rely on good navigation and long battery life. The communication functions, which work even without a smartphone or mobile network, provide that extra bit of safety that can make the difference between an experience and danger during truly wild adventures.

The prices are correspondingly high: the Fenix 9 is expected to cost around 950 Swiss francs (RRP), and the Fenix 9 Pro in its simplest version around 1050 Swiss francs (RRP).

Exactly when they will be available here is not yet certain.

Header image: Garmin

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