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For DJs and party enthusiasts: Sony launches new ULT speakers

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 1.9.2026

Sony is launching three new speakers: the ULT Tower 5 for on-the-go, the Tower 7 for stationary parties, and the Tower Max for large halls and stadiums.

Sony is expanding its ULT speaker family with three new models: the ULT Towers 5, 7, and Max. All three focus on deep bass, karaoke modes, and DJ input options. However, they differ significantly in size, weight, and output performance.

Three weight classes for different purposes

The “baby” of the new ULT lineup is the ULT Tower 5. Nevertheless, it weighs 12.7 kilograms and measures 35.8 × 53.4 × 28 centimeters. It delivers up to 300 watts and has a battery life of up to 20 hours. The mid-range speaker is the ULT Tower 7, measuring 41.1 × 71 × 34.7 centimeters, weighing 22.8 kilograms, and offering an output of up to 420 watts.

Sony ULT Tower 5 for the garden.

Source: Sony

The last of the bunch is the ULT Tower Max. It measures 53.8 × 106.2 × 47.2 centimeters and weighs a hefty 56.3 kilograms. The maximum power output is 2150 watts. Sony has opted not to include a battery. Both larger models are also equipped with wheels for transport. All three also feature carrying handles.

Sony has installed its new woofer, called ULT DUCT, in all three models. While the Towers 5 and 7 each additionally feature one DUCT and one backfiring speaker, Sony has packed three DUCTs into the Max.

The ULT Tower 7 is enough for a ballroom.

Source: Sony

Listen to music, be a DJ, or sing karaoke

All three models offer sound profiles, also known as ULT modes. They are activated via a prominently placed button. Deep Bass for hip-hop fans, Attack Bass for electro enthusiasts, and ULT Flat for listeners who prefer sound that is “true to artist”, meaning unadulterated and authentic. Sony has also included a feature called the “Sound Field Optimizer”. This is designed to measure distances to walls or the volume of ambient noise and adjust the music playback accordingly. As with older ULT models, the lighting of the newly designed speakers also changes.

The ULT Tower Max comes in concert format.

Source: Sony

DJs are also catered for: all three speakers are equipped with XLR/RCA inputs as well as a USB-C interface. The former allows multiple units to be connected via cable. This can also be done wirelessly: Sony's “Party Chain” feature supports Auracast. If DJs aren't needed, a microphone for karaoke can also be connected via these interfaces. Additionally, all three support Fast Pair and can charge up to two smartphones simultaneously via USB-A and USB-C.

The ULT Tower Max offers three ULT DUCTs.

Source: Sony

The ULT Towers 5 and 7 are IPX4 splash-proof, though only in a vertical position, as Sony informs us. The Tower Max also features a splash-proof touch panel. In terms of weather, they can therefore also be set up outdoors.

Header image: Sony

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