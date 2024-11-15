First-person shooter "Unreal" and "Unreal Tournament" free forever

Epic Games authorises the Internet Archive to publish the cult first-person shooters "Unreal" and "Unreal Tournament". This means that the two games are now free of charge.

After more than a quarter of a century, "Unreal" from 1998 and "Unreal Tournament" from 1999 are going free. Epic Games, the creator of the two cult classics, is allowing the Internet Archive to host the first-person shooters. This means that anyone can now get their own impression of the origins of today's Unreal Engine.

If you played it back then, the theme song from "Unreal" alone will make your eyes glaze over

Lunge into a wonderful, futuristic sci-fi alien shoot-em-up and marvel at the seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces that hardly existed before 1998. You can enjoy yourself alone or in multiplayer mode, which is what the second part is completely designed for. But be warned; you will need powerful hardware, such as a 200 megahertz processor and 32 megabytes of RAM, for frustration-free gaming.

"Unreal Tournament" not only provided endless fun at LAN parties, but also due to viral (staged) moments of frustration

To save you the frustration of the UT kid in the video, there are not only the ISO files of the games to download, but also help for running them on modern hardware. The fan group Old Unreal provides installers that automatically download the ISO and install compatibility patches.

Here you can get the games

"Unreal" installer:

https://www.oldunreal.com/downloads/unreal/full-game-installers

"Unreal Tournament" installer

https://www.oldunreal.com/downloads/unrealtournament/full-game-installers

"Unreal" ISO download (archive.org):

https://archive.org/details/gt-unreal-1998

"Unreal Tournament" ISO download (archive.org):

https://archive.org/details/ut-goty