News + Trends 17 7

Firefox lets you switch off its AI functions

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 3.2.2026

Firefox's AI tools can soon be switched off individually or completely. This gives you control over how much AI works in your browser.

Mozilla sees itself in a dilemma: while some of the Community is wild about AI tools, others want nothing to do with them. Although the browser supplier does not want to do without AI in principle, the risk of being at a competitive disadvantage is too great. However, Firefox version 148 will give users the option of switching off the AI in the browser. This will be available from 24 February 2026.

Block AI completely or specifically

Firefox will offer special AI setting options in future. You can use these to block «AI improvements», as Firefox calls the AI functions. You will then no longer receive any notifications about newly added AI tools.

AI setting options are coming with Firefox 148.

Source: Mozilla

Alternatively, you can block individual AI tools and allow others. In Firefox 148, there are five AI tools that you can control individually:

Translations that translate the internet into your language

that translate the internet into your language A link preview that roughly shows you what to expect when you click on a link

that roughly shows you what to expect when you click on a link The AI-supported tab grouping suggests matching tabs and group names.

suggests matching tabs and group names. Alternative text in PDFs adds readable descriptions for images to PDFs.

adds readable descriptions for images to PDFs. The AI chatbot in the sidebar includes Anthropic Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini and Le Chat Mistral.

Firefox remembers your AI settings and retains them even after updates. However, you can change them at any time and, for example, only activate a tool when you need it.

Other new features in Firefox 148 include improved access for screen readers to mathematical formulas in PDFs. Firefox for Android has a new tool list with a new design and customisation options. In addition, the text of a link can be copied via a new selection in the context menu.

Header image: shutterstock.com / Sundry Photography

I like this article! 17 people like this article







