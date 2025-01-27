Fewer AI chips for Switzerland: USA restricts exports for 120 countries

A decree issued by the former US government relegates Switzerland to second place when it comes to purchasing AI chips. Only 18 countries can continue to import such chips without restriction. This could have consequences for the research centre.

A few days before the change of government in the USA, the Biden administration announced a decree to regulate the export of powerful AI chips to other countries. Only 18 countries, including ten of the 27 EU member states as well as Japan, South Korea and Australia, among others, are allowed to continue importing these chips without restrictions. Switzerland and the NATO member state Poland are not among them.

Government representatives from some of the countries subject to the new import restrictions are irritated. Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin spoke in an interview in the "NZZ" about the decree.

According to the US government, the purpose of the restrictions is to make it more difficult for countries such as China, Russia and Iran to access critical technology. At the same time, they are intended to protect US dominance in this area. In the following article, my colleague Samuel writes about how nervous the stock markets are currently reacting to AI innovations from China.

Parmelin wants to understand the decision first

In future, the import volume of AI chips will depend on the category into which a country is categorised by the US government. Countries in the first category are not subject to any restrictions. Switzerland has been assigned to the second category. This means that chip imports are still possible, but there is an upper limit on the quantity. According to "CBS News", there is talk of 50,000 units and additional smaller orders per country.

In the interview, Parmelin criticises the fact that the classification into these categories is not transparent. He says it is not yet clear why the USA does not count Switzerland as one of its closest allies. "We first need to understand the reasons for this. Are they security concerns? Do they want to slow down development in Switzerland?" he asks. He answered many interview questions evasively and referred to ongoing talks. This also includes the question from the NZZ as to whether Switzerland was first listed as a trustworthy state and then cancelled after all.

According to Parmelin, the federal government is in contact with the USA in order to "clarify the issue of categorisation" and, in the best-case scenario, avert upcoming restrictions. This is still possible, as the new rules are not due to come into force until 120 days after the decree is announced on 13 January.

According to the magazine "CBS News", former USA Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo states that the possibilities of AI could "reshape the economy and warfare". The USA fears that this poses an increasing risk to national security.

Research particularly affected

The AI chips are powerful accelerators, such as those offered by Nvidia with the GB200. They are also extremely important for AI research. In data centres, these chips perform the mammoth task of training and operating AI models.

This would affect ETH Zurich, for example, which relies heavily on Nvidia's AI chips. Parmelin points out that research at ETH also leads to innovations that are important for the USA. The export restriction is therefore an own goal.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is analysing the consequences of possible import restrictions. It also emphasises that numerous US companies operate research centres in Switzerland, including Google.