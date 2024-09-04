Expensive repairability at Bang & Olufsen: Beoplay H100 cost 1500 francs

Bang & Olufsen are back on the headphone market. Almost every part of the new Beoplay H100 luxury over-ears can be replaced if it gives up the ghost. They also support Dolby Atmos.

Just before IFA, the Danish luxury brand Bang & Olufsen presented its new headphones, the Beoplay H100. And took fans' breath away with its price: 10,999 Danish kroner, or around 1,400 francs, is the manufacturer's asking price. The price in Europe is 1499 euros. This means they cost almost 500 francs more than their already expensive predecessors, the Beoplay H95. Four years after their launch, they still cost between 750 and 1000 francs.

Repairable, but expensive: The Beoplay H100

Source: Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen justifies this price with materials, improved noise cancellation and better interchangeability of the individual parts. This results in a longer service life.

Almost everything is interchangeable

For example, the ear pads of the H100 are made of lambskin and the touchpad on the earpieces is protected with scratch-resistant glass. While this was already the case with the H95, it is now also interchangeable. Both the ear pads and the padding on the headband can be removed and replaced if they become worn. The new design also ensures better repairability of the inner workings. This makes it easier to remove and replace batteries, drivers and circuit boards.

Dolby Atmos makes its debut, battery weaker than its predecessor

Music playback is provided by two 40 millimetre wide drivers made of titanium. These support Hi-Res audio (96 kHz/24-bit) and Dolby Atmos surround sound including integrated spatial audio with integrated head tracking. Head tracking means that a 3D sound image is simulated that adapts to your head movements.

The active noise cancellation has also been improved by BO, as Bang & Olufsen is known. Ten microphones now measure the frequency of disturbing ambient noise. This leads to twice as good ANC performance. There is a haptic control on the side of the ear cups, which you can use to switch between ANC and transparency mode.

Battery regression, but quick charging

The battery life of the H100 is 32 hours (with ANC activated). This is a strong figure, but still a small step backwards compared to the H95, which manages 38 hours. If you activate Spatial Audio and Head Tracking, the battery life of the H100 is reduced by a further two hours.

Like Apple's AirPods Max, the H100s don't have a power button. Instead, they switch on automatically when you put them on and switch to energy-saving mode when you take them off again. If you put them in the supplied bag, they switch off completely. BO does not tell us how long this takes. If you need more battery life, a five-minute charge is enough for another five hours of playback.

The Beoplay H100 will be available in different colours: Infinite Black, Hourglass and Sunset Apricot. It is not yet clear when they will be available here. <p