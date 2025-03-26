News + Trends 10

Ex-Blizzard CEO Morhaime talks about his new games in Showcase

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 26.3.2025

Dreamhaven is a five-year-old game studio that hasn't been heard from much yet. That is now changing. In a showcase, the managing director presented two games that are currently in development.

Five years after it was founded, the games company Dreamhaven held its first showcase in collaboration with "The Game Awards". Managing Director Mike Morhaime spoke about four games that will be released soon or are already available. Two of these are being developed under the Dreamhaven umbrella, while the company is responsible for two as a publisher.

Who is Dreamhaven? Don't know Dreamhaven? Don't fret, there's no shame in that. Dreamhaven was founded in 2020 by Mike and Amy Morhaime. In case you don't know Mike either: That's one of the three founders of Blizzard Entertainment - and you're probably familiar with that studio. Morhaime was CEO of Blizzard for almost 30 years after its founding in 1991 before leaving the studio in 2019. During this time, Blizzard released some of the most successful game series ever, including «Warcraft», «Starcraft» and «Diablo».

Although the studio is still quite young and has not yet released a game of its own, it seems to be quite well positioned. Dreamhaven also supports according to IGN several other studios with investments, advice and fundraising support. You can find the entire showcase here.

Our own development: couch co-op and a first-person shooter

Dreamhaven has two in-house development teams: Moonshot Games and Secret Door. Secret Door's debut work is the turn-based role-playing adventure game "Sunderfolk". It was first announced in October 2024 with a trailer. The release date has now been announced: "Sunderfolk" is set to be released on 23 April.

According to Dreamhaven Managing Director Morhaime, the game is intended to bring together lovers of table-top games and games. Using couch co-op, up to four players can sit together in front of the TV and experience adventures together in a fantasy world. Using a QR code, you can turn your smartphone into a helper and use it as a controller or access your inventory. "Sunderfolk" will be released on Steam, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and Switch.

The second game under development by the Moonshot Games team is "Wildgate", in which you fight "epic space battles at the edge of the universe", according to the description. You and your team of up to four people search for a mysterious relic and have to fend off the attacks of your opponents. Alternatively, you can also win a match by destroying all of your rivals' spaceships - whether through ship battles or by forcing your way in and sabotaging the ships. Wildgate is scheduled for release in 2025 on Steam, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

Dreamhaven also acts as publisher

The game "Lynked: Banner of the Spark" by developer studio FuzzyBot was released as an Early Access title back in October. The full release date is now known: It will be released on 22 May. Alone or with your friends, you build a small settlement and fight enemies. According to the description, the game "combines the action-packed fun of a roguelite with the rich progression and charm of a life simulation."

"Mechabellum" is an indie game from the studio Game River. Morhaime reports that he became aware of the game through the "Starcraft" community and immediately fell in love with it. It is a turn-based tactical game in which you build up an army of mechs and send them into battle. The game was released in September last year and has an 84 per cent approval rating on Steam.

Header image: Dreamhaven/Wildgate

