News + Trends 25 35

EU wants to block porn for young people

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 28.5.2025

Some large porn platforms may be in breach of EU youth protection laws. It has now launched an investigation and wants to implement a secure proof of age. A secure technical solution is already available.

The European Commission has initiated an investigation against four of the world's largest pornographic online platforms: Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX and XVideos. The suspicion: lack of protection for minors. The allegations concern key provisions of the Digital Services Act (DSA), the EU's set of rules for regulating online content. The main focus is on inadequate age verification options. The consumption of this content could have an impact on the mental and physical health of young people.

What exactly is the problem?

The European Commission specifically accuses the platforms concerned of not using appropriate and effective age verification measures. In fact, on most of these sites, you can simply click on the button «Yes, I am over 18» to gain full access to all content.

This is not enough for the EU Commission: the methods used are completely ineffective in practice. This means that minors can access content that is not intended for them without any significant hurdles.

However, the question of an effective and secure way to prove age has arisen to date. Uploading scanned, official documents to a porn platform operator is an option for very few users. According to the Commission, it is publishing a so-called white-labelled app that does not transmit any data to the platforms, apart from the information that the person visiting its website is of legal age. This is done in cooperation with the EU member states. This app would be available at «from summer 2025» until the end of 2026, when the EU digital wallet - the European equivalent of the Swiss E-ID - would be available

It's not just about technology

The Commission is of the opinion that the lack of age verification not only jeopardises the protection of minors, but also trust in the ability of digital platforms to assume social responsibility «» . The Commission is therefore also investigating the extent to which platforms are taking measures to minimise possible negative effects on children and young people. The DSA obliges platforms to regularly assess and minimise such risks. According to the Commission, this is neglected by the services investigated.

Henna Virkkunnen is responsible for Digital Sovereignty, Security and Democracy in the EU.

Source: https://www.martenscentre.eu/

The legal framework: Digital Services Act (DSA)

Platforms with more than 45 million active users in the EU are considered «Very Large Online Platforms» (VLOPs). These are subject to particularly strict requirements. Pornhub, XNXX and XVideos are considered VLOPs. Stripchat recently lost this status after the company stated that it remained below the user threshold. However, the ongoing investigations relate to the period in which Stripchat was still considered VLOP.

The penalties for non-compliance would be severe: platforms could face fines of up to six per cent of their global annual turnover - potentially hundreds of millions of euros. However, the investigations will take some time - there is currently no deadline. The focus of the investigations may also expand - for example to include prohibited dark patterns.

The companies concerned have been cautious so far. Pornhub refers to its membership of ASACP (Association of Sites Advocating Child Protection) and emphasises that it is unhappy about the investigation. Even if effective age verification were in place, minors would at best switch to platforms whose content is not moderated at all. XNXX and Stripchat remain completely silent.

Header image: Shutterstock

I like this article! 25 people like this article







