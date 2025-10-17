Shutterstock
EU significantly expands USB-C obligation

Florian Bodoky
17.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

From 2028, all external power supplies in the EU must use USB-C - with detachable cables and greater energy efficiency to reduce electronic waste.

The European Union is tightening the screws further on the topic of standardised chargers. From 2028, all external power supplies sold in the EU must have a USB-C connection. The aim is to eliminate even more proprietary connections, make devices more compatible and reduce electronic waste. At the same time, the EU wants to ensure that power supplies become more energy-efficient, especially in standby mode.

Only separate cables

Several thousand tonnes less electronic waste - per year

The new regulation is part of a larger package of measures known as «Common Charger». The EU has already stipulated the USB-C standard for many mobile devices since the end of 2024. The EU is now extending the regulation, which should make it easier to use devices in everyday life.

The regulation comes into force 20 days after publication and will be applicable after a transitional period of three years.

Header image: Shutterstock

Florian Bodoky
