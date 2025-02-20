News + Trends 11 2

e/OS is available for tablets: Pixel Tablet without Google

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 20.2.2025

The Android variant e/OS is also available for tablets. If you don't want to install the software yourself, Murena offers a Pixel tablet from Google without Google services.

In December 2024, e/OS was released for tablets. The "degoogled" Android version with its focus on data protection is currently available for the Pixel tablet from Google as well as the Xiaomi Pad 5 and several Galaxy Tabs from Samsung from 2019 and 2020. However, installation is more complex than for smartphones. Murena does the work for you and sells the Pixel Tablet from Google after they have installed e/OS on it.

Buy pre-installed e/OS or install it yourself via the command line

The Pixel Tablet with pre-installed e/OS is now available via Murena's own website for 539 euros - plus shipping costs. The docking station with integrated speaker is not included in the scope of delivery. Murena's offer is therefore 60 euros less than Google's recommended retail price for the regular Pixel tablet including the speaker dock.

This makes it unattractive to install e/OS yourself, unless you already have a Pixel tablet to hand. Even then, the browser-based "Easy Installer" of e/OS is currently not available for tablets. Instead, you have to stick to the "Offical Install Doc" and make entries via the command line. The e Foundation behind e/OS recommends this type of installation only for experienced users.

Without the connection to Google, e/OS should not pass on any data to the company and collect less data overall. Nevertheless, all Android apps should work, at least if they are available in an app store other than the Google Play Store or as an APK file. You will need a free Murena account to fully utilise the Android version.

