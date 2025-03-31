News + Trends 0

Enter to win an annual pass from HotelCard

This is your chance to win one of four HotelCard vouchers worth 99 francs each. The vouchers are valid for one year and offer discounts on hotels.

The HotelCard is a pass for hotel stays that gives you up to 50 per cent savings in 500 selected hotels in Switzerland and neighbouring regions. You can save over 100 francs on a single overnight stay!

Many hotels in Switzerland aren’t fully booked all year round. HotelCard offers free rooms at a discount to local guests, without commission. This allows hotels to cover their fixed costs even in the low season, while HotelCard customers benefit from exclusive prices – a win-win situation!

With HotelCard, you can stay in 500 hotels at a discount of up to 50 per cent. The selection ranges from cosy inns to luxurious resorts. Booking is easy; there are no hidden costs and the offer pays off from the very first night. At the same time, you support the local hotel industry through your booking. For more information, visit the HotelCard website.

Competition

This is your chance to win one of four HotelCard vouchers worth 99 francs each! The voucher is valid for one year and doesn’t automatically switch to a paid subscription.

To enter the prize draw, all you have to do is answer the question correctly. The closing date is 30 April 2025. You must be logged in to enter.

Competition question As a HotelCard member, how much do you save on average per night? 500 characters left Entry conditions Participate

If you win, we’ll let you know by e-mail. You’ll receive your voucher in the post. This prize can’t be exchanged for cash.

