Elon Musk shows off while playing games and is immediately exposed

If Elon Musk were to show off his gaming progress to his fans and make mistakes in the process, all would be well. But he pretends to be a top player in "Path of Exile 2". However, he makes absolute rookie mistakes. His strange show was commented on by other players.

Elon Musk has a lot on his plate as head of several large companies such as Tesla, SpaceX and X, as well as smaller side ventures. No wonder that he, like many others, uses a mouse and keyboard in his spare time to take his mind off things with video games. Unlike others, however, Musk boasts a high-level character that he most likely hasn't levelled himself. In "Path of Exile 2" ("PoE2"), he unintentionally demonstrated that he has little knowledge of the game.

A few days ago, Musk played the action role-playing game "PoE2" in a livestream. He cleared several hardcore maps and showed off his character's superior equipment, which is one of the best in the world at level 95.

The fact is: reaching such a level takes a lot of time. According to the game's publisher, Grinding Gear Games, it takes hundreds of hours to advance from level 65 to level 100. As the hardcore mode has only been around since December, players who have reached such a high level must have spent the majority of their time playing the game since then. Even Elon Musk, who runs several companies at the same time.

After the endgame, levelling becomes very time-consuming.

Source: Grinding Gear Games

Elon Musk plays hardcore and behaves like a beginner

Musk's stream shows that he hasn't spent much time learning the mechanics of PoE2. Here you can watch a summary of the stream including reactions from the "PoE2" streamer Quin69TV:

Musk tries to enter a portal that is greyed out and therefore not accessible to him. Experienced players would know this. Before entering a map, he does not empty his inventory to make room for new loot. In a fight, he doesn't replenish his mana supply and the mana is then missing for the next attack. Musk then runs past valuable loot without picking it up and drags and drops other items into his inventory, which is impractical and time-consuming. Experienced players would use a loot filter and collect the items at the touch of a button.

Musk does not recognise important items, does not use time-saving functions and makes unnecessary mistakes in combat - these are all signs that he has only spent a few hours in the game and lacks routine with the interface. User Paolini_18 comments on YouTube: "This is comparable to the seventh best racing driver in the world not knowing how to use a car clutch - yes, it's SO absurd."

Account sharing for a high-level character

In the stream, Musk also presents his character's equipment. He is modest about it: his equipment could be improved, but overall it is quite good. He also explains why he is not entirely satisfied. At level 90+, he wears equipment whose minimum level is significantly lower. One of his rings, for example, only requires level 48, but the minimum level says nothing about the quality of the items.

He justifies his "improvable" equipment by saying that it is very difficult to find better equipment on Hardcore. But Musk's character wears items that can only be obtained from the most difficult bosses on the highest difficulty level.

In addition to the time involved, Musk's lack of knowledge about the equipment also suggests that he didn't play his character himself. The whole stream looks as if he is logging into another gamer's account - contrary to his statement. Asmongold, one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world, also doubts Musk's gaming success. Why the Tesla owner, who otherwise has many notable achievements in his life, is doing this remains a mystery.

Musk is allegedly also a Diablo 4 pro

A few months ago, during a podcast with Joe Rogan, Musk answered in the affirmative when asked if he was one of the top 20 "Diablo 4" players in the world

Musk was referring to the ranking list helltides.com, on which he is indeed high up with his character "Elon Musk". He has apparently completed a special dungeon in a very short time. However, this leaderboard is not an official list and players have to submit their achievements themselves. This means that only a very small proportion of all successes are listed here. Those who do not submit their best times are not listed.

On X, formerly Twitter, Musk posted a recording of one of his "Diablo 4" speed runs. He's actually good at it. However, he is criticised for using a particularly strong class and exploiting bugs for more damage.

What can't be faulted is Musk's sub-optimal "Elden Ring" character. Musk had expressed his excitement about the game several times, but didn't claim to be a top player. Previous screenshots of his character build reveal that he is a "casual gamer" because he doesn't fully utilise his character's capabilities.