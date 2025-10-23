Shutterstock / CineVI
News + Trends
71

Efficient quantum software for future quantum computers

Spektrum der Wissenschaft
23.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

Researchers have developed a quantum algorithm that can simulate the behaviour of tiny particles under the influence of heat. This could open up new avenues for medicines, batteries and materials.

Spectrum of Science

We are partners of Spektrum der Wissenschaft and want to make well-founded information more accessible to you. Follow Spektrum der Wissenschaft if you like the articles.

Original article on Spektrum.de

Header image: Shutterstock / CineVI

7 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Spektrum der Wissenschaft
Wissenschaft aus erster Hand
dirdjaja@spektrum.de

Experts from science and research report on the latest findings in their fields – competent, authentic and comprehensible.

Computing
Follow topics and stay updated on your areas of interest
News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • Background information

    AI boom: could SSDs and HDDs become the new graphics cards?

    by Kevin Hofer

  • Background information

    Drones, robots, cameras – they all have this Swiss chip

    by Lorenz Keller

  • Background information

    Not complex enough: study criticises the "Farming Simulator"

    by Debora Pape