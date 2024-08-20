"EA Sports FC 25": A new commentator duo takes over the microphone

It has been clear for some time that there would be a change in the German commentators for "EA Sports FC 25". EA Sports has now confirmed the successors to Frank Buschmann and Wolff-Christoph Fuss.

EA Sports has announced that Florian Schmidt-Sommerfeld (Sky) and Jan Platte (Dazn) will form the new German-language commentary duo for "EA Sports FC 25". The two experienced sports commentators will replace the long-standing duo of Frank Buschmann and Wolff-Christoph Fuss. They have lent their voices to the game series since 2016.

Support from Esther Sedlaczek

Schmidt-Sommerfeld, known as Schmiso, and Platte are well-known voices in German sports television and have made a name for themselves through their work for various broadcasters. In addition to the new commentator duo, Esther Sedlaczek will also remain with the team. She will act as a studio reporter and provide viewers with additional information.

With the new commentary duo, EA Sports wants to bring a breath of fresh air to the football simulation. Schmidt-Sommerfeld and Platte bring their own way of commentating to the game and are set to provide a new listening experience. Many gamers and football fans will also breathe a sigh of relief: some fans of the series feared that a rather controversial female commentator would be the new German voice for the game series.

All the same for the French and Italian trio?

The commentary for "EA Sports FC 25" will be available in a total of 14 languages. The French commentary team will once again consist of Benjamin Da Silva, Omar Da Fonseca and Laure Boulleau. The Italian trio of Valerio Amoruso, Daniele Adanai and Pierluigi Pardo will also remain together. At least I couldn't find any changes compared to last year.

"EA Sports FC 25" will be released on 27 September 2024. It will be released for Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch. You can pre-order the game from us.