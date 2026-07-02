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E-ID: Government postpones launch due to security measures

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 2.7.2026

Due to additional security work, the federal government is postponing the launch of the trust infrastructure until 2027. It is not yet known when the e-ID itself will be introduced.

Anyone who had been hoping for the introduction of the government’s e-ID this year is set to be disappointed. The federal government is postponing the launch of the electronic identity card. Instead of the second half of 2026, as previously planned, the necessary trust infrastructure is now expected to be in place in the first half of 2027. It remains unclear when the e-ID itself will be available.

The Federal Office of Justice « cites additional work on user protection» as the reason. New developments in the field of artificial intelligence have altered the requirements for a secure electronic identity. The federal government is therefore prioritising security over the originally planned timetable.

Protection against deepfakes and malware

According to the federal government, the main focus is on further improving the digital issuance process and security mechanisms. This includes additional technical measures to combat malware on users’ end devices. At the same time, the federal government is working to detect deepfakes more reliably and prevent fraudulent identity checks.

This work is taking longer than originally planned. The federal government has not specified a concrete date for the introduction of the e-ID. A new timetable will only be published once the ongoing work has been largely completed.

Infrastructure to be ready by early 2027

Even though the actual E-ID is delayed, the federal government intends to put the technical infrastructure into operation as planned. The so-called trust infrastructure is expected to launch in the first half of 2027. At the same time, the E-ID Act will come into force in part.

This infrastructure forms the basis for various forms of digital identification. Public authorities and private organisations can use it to issue electronic documents. These include, for example, digital driving licences or learner’s licences. In future, proof of residence and membership cards can also be provided digitally via this infrastructure.

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