Dreame C1: This robot does the tedious window cleaning for you

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 17.4.2025

The Dreame C1 makes the tiresome topic of window cleaning a thing of the past. The cleaning robot can even get into the corners - streak-free, of course

The Chinese manufacturer Dreame, known for mowing and pool robots, is introducing two new members: the Dreame C1 and C1 Station window cleaners. The Station goes a little further thanks to its large battery and can also be used in charging mode.

What the Dreame C1 can do

The Dreame C1 is equipped with flexible cleaning brushes. These extend as required and spring back when they touch the window frame. According to Dreame, the window cleaning robot covers 90 per cent of the corners. The C1 also recognises the edge length of the glass surface, adjusts the alignment and calculates the optimum cleaning path. The built-in sensors provide additional assistance.

The C1 also reaches the corners of windows.

Source: Dreame

With its 80 ml water tank, the C1 can spray for up to 60 minutes at a time. However, the cleaning robot adapts the spraying frequency to the situation. Incidentally, a built-in microfibre cloth catches any drips.

To prevent the C1 from falling victim to gravity, Dreame has given it a suction power of 5500 pascals. This should ensure it stays in place even on smooth, vertical surfaces. The manufacturer specifically mentions glass, mirrors, marble and tiles. The C1 has a 5.5 metre cable.

The manufacturer has not yet revealed how long the C1 will clean until the next battery charge, nor is the battery size known. Competitors, such as the Ecovacs Winbot W2 Pro Omni, have a runtime of up to 110 minutes. After use, you can charge the C1 with the supplied charging cable (1.8 metres long).

The C1 cleans efficiently thanks to automatic route calculation.

Source: Dreame

If the cleaning process is interrupted, the robot should continue its work seamlessly once it has been reattached. If you only want the robot to clean certain parts of the window, you can define this via the Dreame app. Various modes are available to you - such as full window cleaning, edge cleaning, surface cleaning or spot cleaning.

If your windows are very dirty, the Dreame can't do it on its own. You have to pre-clean by hand, the manufacturer advises.

C1 station: for large areas

If you need to clean larger windows, the C1 Station is an option. With a 7800 mAh battery in the station, it runs for up to three hours. It can clean window areas of up to 90 square metres. The station can also continue cleaning while charging. Suction cups ensure a good grip when cleaning. Even when the battery is low, the station is said to hold on reliably for up to 30 minutes.

The C1 Station has a little more stamina and runs even while charging

Source: Dreame

Price and availability

The two cleaning robots will be available from 15 May. I will add the products here as soon as they are listed in our shop. The RRP for the C1 is CHF 359, the C1 Station will cost you CHF 549.

Header image: Dreame

