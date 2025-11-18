DJI
DJI Osmo Action 6 with variable aperture

David Lee
18.11.2025
Translation: machine translated

The new action camera from DJI has a large, square sensor and a lens with variable aperture.

Just over a year after the Osmo Action 5, DJI presents the successor model. Unusually for action cameras, the new model has a lens with a variable aperture. A value from f/2 to f/4 can be set. For the automatic aperture control, you can specify a range within which the automatic system operates - although the maximum range is already small anyway. Compared to the predecessor model, which has a fixed aperture of f/2.8, the new camera also offers more light intensity.

The shortest shooting distance at which the camera can still focus can be set with a macro attachment to 11 centimetres. In this case, it is good that the aperture can be reduced, otherwise the depth of field would probably be too shallow.

The camera with the macro attachment.
The camera with the macro attachment.
Source: DJI

The other important innovation is the sensor. It has a diagonal of 1/1.1 inch. That's quite a lot for such a small camera and also slightly more than the previous Osmo Action 5. It also has a square aspect ratio. This allows you to crop both portrait and landscape format photos and videos afterwards. Videos are recorded at 3840×3840 pixels and can thus be converted into a 4K video with any aspect ratio. However, only a frame rate of 60 FPS is possible in this format; for 120 FPS, you have to switch to the 4:3 aspect ratio or narrower and thus commit yourself in advance.

The camera is waterproof to IP68. DJI specifies a diving depth of 20 metres, 60 metres with an underwater housing. The camera runs from -20° C, the battery life is 4 hours according to the manufacturer. It has 50 GB of built-in memory, which can be expanded by up to 1 TB with microSD.

The camera is now available in the shop and will be available soon.

DJI Osmo Action 6 Standard Combo
Action cameras
New
CHF379.–

DJI Osmo Action 6 Standard Combo

60p, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

DJI Osmo Action 6 Adventure Combo
Action cameras
New
CHF479.–

DJI Osmo Action 6 Adventure Combo

60p, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Header image: DJI

