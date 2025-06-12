News + Trends 1 0

digitec podcast episode 23: Cyberpunk 2077, Apple Airpod Max, The Game Awards

"Cyberpunk 2077" is here: bombastic, but unfortunately also bogged down. The Game Awards have honoured the best games of the year and presented some exciting trailers. Apple wants 600 francs for its new headphones and Facebook is to give back Whatsapp and Instagram.

The game launch of the year was only partially successful. While many players are enthusiastically exploring «Cyberpunk 2077», owners of older consoles are presented with a very different picture. Bugs and poor performance set the tone there. Apple and the new Airpod Max are not just about acoustics. The podcasters do not agree on whether customers are willing to spend 600 francs on it. Nor whether the film adaptation of Metal Gear Solid with Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake will be a flop or not.

Topics

The Game Awards

Shadowlands breaks records

Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake

Anakin returns

WB movies direct to HBO Max

Apple headphones for 600

Facebook is being sued

Stadia in Switzerland

Spider-Man 3 cast grows and grows

Empire of Sin

Cyberpunk 2077

Where can you find the podcast?

You can either watch the podcast as a video on Youtube or via any podcast app such as Spotify, Pocketcasts or Apple Podcast to subscribe.

Alternatively, you can click below on «Follow author», then you won't miss a new episode either.

Under the following link you will find our podcast equipment.

I like this article! 1 person likes this article.







