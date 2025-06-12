digitec podcast episode 23: Cyberpunk 2077, Apple Airpod Max, The Game Awards
"Cyberpunk 2077" is here: bombastic, but unfortunately also bogged down. The Game Awards have honoured the best games of the year and presented some exciting trailers. Apple wants 600 francs for its new headphones and Facebook is to give back Whatsapp and Instagram.
The game launch of the year was only partially successful. While many players are enthusiastically exploring «Cyberpunk 2077», owners of older consoles are presented with a very different picture. Bugs and poor performance set the tone there. Apple and the new Airpod Max are not just about acoustics. The podcasters do not agree on whether customers are willing to spend 600 francs on it. Nor whether the film adaptation of Metal Gear Solid with Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake will be a flop or not.
Topics
- The Game Awards
- Shadowlands breaks records
- Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake
- Anakin returns
- WB movies direct to HBO Max
- Apple headphones for 600
- Facebook is being sued
- Stadia in Switzerland
- Spider-Man 3 cast grows and grows
- Empire of Sin
- Cyberpunk 2077
Being the game and gadget geek that I am, working at digitec and Galaxus makes me feel like a kid in a candy shop – but it does take its toll on my wallet. I enjoy tinkering with my PC in Tim Taylor fashion and talking about games on my podcast http://www.onemorelevel.ch. To satisfy my need for speed, I get on my full suspension mountain bike and set out to find some nice trails. My thirst for culture is quenched by deep conversations over a couple of cold ones at the mostly frustrating games of FC Winterthur.